Cork v Offaly: U20 hurlers make two changes for All-Ireland

Eoin Downey returns as Cork make two changes for Sunday’s oneills.com All-Ireland U20HC final against Offaly at FBD Semple Stadium (3pm).

Having been unavailable for the Munster final win over Clare and the last round-robin match against Limerick due to senior commitments, Downey is selected at midfield on Ben O’Connor’s team, replacing Seán Daly, who drops to the substitutes’ bench.

It’s the first time in the six-game campaign that Downey and the manager’s namesake, Ben O’Connor of St Finbarr’s, have been in the squad together. O’Connor, who missed the first three matches due to his rugby involvements, continues at centre-back, flanked by James Dwyer and captain Micheál Mullins.

Goalkeeper Brion Saunderson and the full-back line of Mark Howell, Shane Kingston and Darragh O’Sullivan remain in situ.

Cork’s other change is in the full-forward line, where Jack Leahy comes in for Colin Walsh, replicating a substitution made during the Munster final. David Cremin was forced off injured in that match but he is fit to start at full-forward, with Ross O’Sullivan in the other corner. The half-forward line of William Buckley, Ben Cunningham and Diarmuid Healy is unchanged.

Cork’s strength in depth is illustrated by the fact that Colin Walsh and another of the subs, Brian Keating, featured for the senior team in the Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League and Canon O’Brien Cup respectively.

Belgooly's Evelyn Rath and Ciara Dumigan after being presented with Sciath na Scol trophies by Cork U20 hurlers Ben Cunningham and William Buckley. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Captain Mullins, Downey, Cunningham and Keating will be chasing a second All-Ireland U20 medal in three years, having been on the panel that won under Pat Ryan in 2021, while Darragh O’Sullivan, Dwyer, O’Connor, Buckley, Healy and Leahy were on the all-conquering minor side of the same year along with subs Timmy Wilk, Mikey Finn and Eoin O’Leary.

While Cork top the roll of honour at U21/U20 level with 13 victories – and just four final defeats, two of them against Tipperary in the last U21 final in 2017 and first U20 decider in 2018 – Offaly have never won the title. The Faithful County appeared in three U21 finals, in 1989, 1991 and 1992, and this year’s Leinster title marked their first appearance in a provincial final since 2016.

CORK (U20HC v Offaly):

Brian Saunderson (Midleton); Mark Howell (Douglas), Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); James Dwyer (Ballincollig), Ben O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), Micheál Mullins (Whitechurch, c); Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers); William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s); Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold); Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), David Cremin (Midleton), Jack Leahy (Dungourney).

Subs: Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), Seán Daly (Randal Óg), Timmy Wilk (Cobh), Ciarán Doolin (St Finbarr’s), Mikey Finn (Midleton), Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Brian Keating (Ballincollig), Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

Extended Panel: Daniel O’Connell (Dromina), Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton), Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), Culann Geary (Youghal), James O’Brien (Cloyne), Seán Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), Rhys McCarthy (Carrigaline), Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers), Daniel Murnane (Carrigtwohill), Mark O’Dwyer (Russell Rovers), Rory Sheehan (Kanturk), Denis McSweeney (Blarney), Alex Quirke (Midleton), Ronan O’Connell (Bride Rovers), Oran O’Regan (Erin’s Own), Ben Nyhan (Clyda Rovers).