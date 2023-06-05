Cork Darts: Quinlans see off O'Cionnaighs to secure CDO Challenge Cup

QUINLANS 2 brought the curtain down on their very successful season as they captured the Cork Darts Organisation Challenge Cup in their defeat of O’Cionnaighs in the final at the Joshua Tree.

The challenge cup which was kindly sponsored once again by Cllr Kenneth Collins rounded off Quinlans season very nicely indeed as they made it a grand slam of wins after capturing all four trophies available to them.

Quinlans had a 4-2 success over the Gallows in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup while their final opponents O’Cionnaighs got the better of Ma Dulleas 4-1 and Quinlans went on to defeat O’Cionnaighs, in a nail-biter of a final by 4-3.

The Gallows on Bandon Road was the venue for the Cork Darts Organisation Challenge Trophy and after a great season that brought them two trophies the Gallows were intent on making it three.

They certainly began in storming fashion as they accounted for the Premier side Top of the Hill by 4-0 in their semifinal while the Residence were brought all the way by the Cotton Ball as they emerged 4-3 from their semi-final.

However, it wasn't to be the Gallows night as the Residence were determined to take this trophy to Blarney Street and it showed in their performance as they came through with determination to claim the CDO Challenge Trophy on a 4-2 scoreline.

The Gallows will however be quite satisfied with how their season went with wins in two competitions and the right to play against the big boys next season as they will be operating in the CDO Premier Division.

DROUGHT

Riverstown Inn ended their drought without a trophy win in Cork Darts Organisation competitions as they came through to take the Cork Darts Organisation KO cup with a 4-2 win over fellow Premier division side Quinlans 1 in the final played at the Groves.

The above competitions bring to a close the CDO season but there will still be plenty of action for players who wish to continue playing through the summer.

CDO secretary Martin Cotter will once again run off a summer league for teams from the First, Second and Third Division of the leagues and will be in attendance at the Groves Bar tonight from 8.30pm to accept entries for the league which will commence on Monday next and is kindly sponsored by Gurranabraher Credit Union.

Chris Collins will also be running an individual league over 10 weeks commencing on Monday next at the Gallows Bar on Bandon Road and is currently accepting entries for the event.

The competition is for the Hughie Bowdren and Dave Curtin cups and will run for nine weeks with the tenth week set aside for the finals night.