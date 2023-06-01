Landmark Year For Midleton FC Celebrated With Under 14 national cup success 

AS Midleton FC prepares to uncork the bubbly to celebrate birthday number 50, the year became extra special recently when the Under 14 boys team brought home the SFAI National Cup to Knockgriffin Park, the first such accolade for the club in almost four decades.

A year on from a single goal defeat to a star studded Shamrock Rovers in the Under 13 decider at Turners Cross, there was to be no denying Midleton second time around as they posted a superb 5-1 win over Belvedere from Dublin in Cahir.

It was a day and an occasion that united strands of Midleton's past and present . Before a ball had been kicked the current team and management were joined for breakfast by club chairman Mick Kirby, Eddie Allen the club President and Mossy Horgan, one of the stars of the last team to win the national cup for the club in the 1980's.

"It is great to bridge the gap in what is a wonderfully run club - we are just a small part of the club's history", commented a delighted under 14 team boss Shane Mackessey.

Midleton captain Charlie McCarthy and players celebrate after defeating Belvedere in the SFAI Subway under 14 National cup final at Cahir park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The Midleton manager heaped praise on his charges as he reflected back on that memorable recent trip to Tipp'. " The guys have been simply brilliant all season and really displayed their potential against a Belvedere team that are top of the table in the premier division in Dublin. To beat them 5-1 speaks so much for the lads' ability".

" I think despite losing 1-0 to Shamrock Rovers last year, we learned a huge amount. We knew we were really up against it against what was a fantastic team, who have gone on to mix it with Arsenal and Manchester City at the highest level since.

Our guys were determined not to allow the same situation to develop as last year.. After a cagey start Alex Wilson struck with an outstanding goal just after 10 minutes and we doubled our lead through Shay Forde, before Artan Lliukovic got a brilliant header from a corner sent in by Alex McCarthy. I thought we were playing great stuff at the time. The test was when Belvedere pinched a goal just before halftime. We then had the chance to regroup and the boys never panicked - the next goal was always going to be crucial. Alex Wilson obliged with a fantastic free kick and the icing on the cake was when Ciaran Kelly got his head on a corner ot make it 5-1"

Shane was quick to acknowledge the wonderful support received by his coaching team from so many people. The club overall have been brilliant. At our final session before the Cup Final, senior coach Ian Kirby took part of the training whilst we also had advice from senior manager Kevin Murrary. We were lucky that we also had a fully fit squad to choose from to allow us to have a perfect build up. concluded Shane.

Midleton players celebrate after defeating Belvedere in the SFAI Subway under 14 National cup final at Cahir park. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The year will no doubt continue in a very celebratory manner for all at Midleton FC, whose ambitions burn brightly on and off the field. The club's facilities are amongst the best in the county and more develpemnt will no doubt follow. It's a long way from an early June evening in 1973 when Pa Coakley and the aforementioned Mick Kirby took the helm to form a new soccer club in the town.

Happy Birthday Midleotn FC!