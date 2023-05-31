Cork v Offaly: Eoin Downey determined to deliver in All-Ireland hurling final

EOIN Downey will be a key figure for Cork in Sunday's oneills.com All-Ireland U20 Hurling final against Offaly in the Thurles.

Downey was recently presented with the latest 96FM/C103 Rochestown Park Hotel Monthly Sports Award to mark a breakthrough season for the Glen Rovers defender, who made his Cork senior league and championship debut over the past few months.

After being a victim of the one-week U20 and senior ruling, which has curtailed his activity in the U20s' wins over Limerick and Clare, Downey is looking forward to Sunday's big game.

"For myself, for my family, for Ben O'Connor and for Cork I've just been delighted that we won the Munster title. It was still a big disappointment for me personally that the rules did not allow me to play. It annoyed me especially as I had only a few games left at underage level.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't do much about it. The whole thing doesn't really make any sense, after playing so many matches in close succession earlier in the season. It's brilliant now the way the fixtures have worked out now that I am available to play in the final this weekend."

Martin McManus of Galway in action against Eoin Downey of Cork earlier this year. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Downey was on the sideline cheering on the lads when he wasn't eligible to play and is full of praise for his colleagues.

"I've played a lot of these guys since I was 13 years of age and they are all brilliant. It will be great to be able to be involved again with them."

Already this season, he has lined out in what could be a contender for the senior championship game of the season: the epic Cork-Tipperary clash by the banks of the Lee. The match marked his championship debut as he played in the same starting 15 as older brother Rob.

"It was just an unbelievable game, a great honour for myself and Rob and for all the family. I was just thrilled to be out there and be part of such a huge occasion."

When the inter-county scene concludes, Downey will turn his attention to pulling on the famous Glen Rovers jersey again.

"Yes, that will be something to really look forward to again later in the summer.

It's always non-stop in hurling: colleges, county, club games, college work and work in general. But I love it all. Hopefully a lot more to come in the years ahead."

Downey follows in the footsteps of Shane Beston (Ballygiblin), Dylan Foley (UCC) and Willie Duggan (Mitchelstown CBS) is being honoured with an award in the early months of 2023. It's year 20 of the scheme, which has gone from strength to strength since its inception.

Eoin Downey and his family collecting the 96FM/C103 GAA Sports Star Award from Finbarr McCarthy.

The 12 winners will assemble early in 2024 for the gala banquet when the overall accolade from this year will be given out.

HISTORIC

More award candidates may emerge if Cork can produce the desired results in Thurles on Sunday. It will be a fifth final appearance at the venue in the history of the U20-21 competition for the Rebels.

After losing the 1977 decider by 2-9 to 1-9 against Kilkenny in their first outing, the storyline has been much more encouraging since then Ballincollig's Dan Murphy led the team to victory in the 3-11 to 0-13 win over Galway in 1977 and was also captain when the same opposition were defeated at the venue by 2-15 to 2-10 a year down the road.

Title number 13 was also secured in style two years ago in hurling's home town when Cormac O'Brien climbed the steps following the 4-19 to 2-14 win also over Galway.

Offaly will become Cork's sixth different final-day opponent. Five times Wexford have been beaten by the Rebels in the decider, while they have savoured four wins over Galway and three successes over Kilkenny.

The long barren spell which spanned 22 years ended in 2020 with a win over Dublin. Cork's only four defeats in 17 previous final appearances were inflicted by Kilkenny (1975 and 1977) and more recently Tipperary (2018 and 2019).

Here's hoping Tom Semple's famous field proves a happy hunting ground again come Sunday afternoon.