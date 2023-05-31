AUL: Sean Desmond’s treble fires Watergrasshill past Richmond

Richmond 0 Watergrasshill 5

SEAN Desmond grabbed a hat-trick as Watergrasshill swept into the semi-final of the County Cup after a convincing 5-0 victory over Richmond at Killeady.

The Hill were on top over the full duration and there was never any doubt really as to who was going to come out on top here.

From the off, Watergrasshill made their intentions known with an attack-minded approach very much in their plans.

And within minutes, Sean Desmond scooped narrowly wide from Dylan Roche’s corner.

Brendan Moloney then found Sam Desmond free outside the box, but a firm tackle by Alan Hickey saved the day.

A ball then broke off a Richmond defender before arriving into the path of Sam Desmond who saw his blistering low effort flash agonisingly past the far upright.

Soon the inevitable happened when Sean Desmond side stepped his marker before slotting calmy home to fire the Hill in front on 19.

Richmond found themselves defending quite a bit and Liam Hayes did well to prevent Dylan McCarthy making in-roads towards goal.

Minutes later; Sean Desmond was allowed space, but Fionnan Cremin did ever so well with a firm block to deny the Hill’s striker.

Another chance fell for the Hill when Dylan Field’s cross found Sean Desmond – only to head straight at Tobin.

Watergrasshill doubled their advantage on 32 when from Roche’s corner, Desmond got a touch with his head which seemed to have gone in off a defender to nestle in the net.

And one minute later, it was 3-0 following a nice move that saw Ian O’Callaghan play it short to Sean Desmond who crossed for Sam Desmond to slot home near the far post.

Richmond were finding it difficult now to get any kind of rhythm going and when Luke Rickard helped on to Ruairi Collier, he failed to control with his chest and a half chance went before Rickard saw his effort from distance sail over.

Watergrasshill's Aaron Ricken gets there first over Richmond's Luke Docherty in the action at Killeady. Picture: Barry Peelo.

A chance did fall Richmond’s way after that, but when Collier played a decent ball through for Darragh Cronin, he fired straight at Spriggs.

With just seconds to the break, Dylan McCarthy passed it on to Sean Desmond who reached Sam Desmond, but the striker was denied by the woodwork.

It was business as usual as the second half took off and after Tobin blocked from Ricken’s stinging effort following a corner, the Hill were 4-0 up when Sean Desmond was accorded sufficient amount of space which allowed him pick his spot from a narrow angle to round off his hat-trick on 49 minutes.

Mark Tobin then had to be alert enough to parry out for a corner from Aaron Ricken’s rasping free kick.

And after James Gowan headed over from Dylan Roche’s cross, Darragh Cronin nearly found a way through, but Aaron Ricken produced a top-drawer block to abort the threat.

Richmond did come close after that when James Mealy played in Darragh Cronin, but his effort went inches past the upright.

But, at the other end, Andrew Chandler scooped over the bar from inside the box following a corner by Roche.

Watergrasshill’s pressure paid off for a fifth time when Sean Desmond’s low cross reached the unmarked James Gowan who helped over the line to make it 5-0 on 75.

Richmond kept going despite the score-line and could have had one on the board, but Chris Healy got in a solid block to deny Richmond’s Fionnan Cremin.

But it was really all in vain as further chances fell for the Hill’s Cormac Murphy and James Gowan before the referee brought closure to the contest.

Richmond's captain Fionnan Cremin (right) with Watergrasshill's Sean Desmond, accompanied by referee Maurice Coughlan. Picture: Barry Peelo.

RICHMOND: Mark Tobin, Luke Docherty, Liam Hayes, Fionnan Cremin, Alan Hickey, Derek O’Leary, Tony O’Donovan, Luke Rickard, Aaron Power, Darragh Cronin, Ruari Collier.

Subs: Liam Duff for Luke Rickard (half-time), James Mealy for Tony O’Donovan (60), Mark Dalton for Alan Hickey (78).

WATERGRASSHILL: Aaron Spriggs, Dylan Roche, Chris Healy, Aaron Ricken, Andrew Desmond, Ian O’Callaghan, Dylan McCarthy, Brendan Moloney, Sean Desmond, Sam Desmond and Dylan Field.

Subs: Cormac Murphy for Ian O’Callaghan (half-time), James Gowan for Sam Desmond (53), Sean Horgan and Andrew Chandler for Aaron Ricken and Dylan Field (67), Fergal Murphy for Sean Desmond (75).

Referee: Maurice Coughlan.