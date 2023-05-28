Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 18:18

Cork Player Ratings from the loss to Limerick

How the Rebels fared in the Munster Hurling Championship battle in the Gaelic Grounds
Limerick’s Tom Morrissey is challenged by Ciarán Joyce and Darragh Fitzgibbon. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Eamonn Murphy

PATRICK COLLINS: Was under serious pressure with the amount of ball Limerick fired in towards the inside line. Made one good save from Aaron Gillane alright. 6 

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Acres of space around him as he tried to limit Gillane. Not ideal. Harsh call for the penalty though. 6 

DAMIEN CAHALANE: In the same boat with Seamus Flanagan. Left isolated too often. Will have been annoyed with a couple of turnovers after a great season. 6 

NIALL O'LEARY: Excellent job on Peter Casey. Held him to a point from play. 7 

GER MILLERICK: Brought into the line-up to keep tabs on Tom Morrissey. Tough task as the number 12 drifts so cleverly to work shooting chances. 6 

CIARÁN JOYCE: Another very solid display from Cork's most consistent hurler this season. Led the fightback in the closing stages. 7 

ROB DOWNEY: Kept Gearóid Hegarty quiet for long spells until the towering target man thundered into the action midway through the second half. Landed a first-half point of his own and had two assists. 7 

LUKE MEADE: Excellent first half, mopping up breaks, hitting a point and getting fouled for two frees. Faded a bit but a strong showing. 7 

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: Back in midfield and chipped in with 0-4 as well as working like a dog to intercept and tackle. 8 

BRIAN ROCHE: Utilised as a marker on Kyle Hayes which he did reasonably well without being able to get involved himself. 6 

TIM O'MAHONY: Sent to centre-forward to contest every sliotar with Declan Hannon, he was heavily involved initially, scoring and assisting another two points but went out of the game in the second half. 6 

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Outstanding display in every facet of the game, winning possession, nailing points, forcing frees and turnovers. 

Seamus Harnedy is tackled by Diarmaid Byrnes. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Seamus Harnedy is tackled by Diarmaid Byrnes. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Still a class act. 8 

DECLAN DALTON: Didn't get enough ball close to goal to exploit his strength on Barry Nash but had a good first half. 6 

PATRICK HORGAN: Another brilliant showing when it mattered, with 1-3 from play and flawless on placed balls. 8 

SHANE KINGSTON: Fouled for a free and grabbed 0-2 but he didn't make the most of his opportunities or the fact Mike Casey got a first-half yellow card. 6

SUBS 

Brian Hayes 7, Padraig Power 7, Conor Lehane 6, Ethan Twomey 7, Shane Barrett on late.

#hurlingcork gaa
