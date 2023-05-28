Cork Player Ratings from the loss to Limerick

PATRICK COLLINS: Was under serious pressure with the amount of ball Limerick fired in towards the inside line. Made one good save from Aaron Gillane alright. 6

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Acres of space around him as he tried to limit Gillane. Not ideal. Harsh call for the penalty though. 6

DAMIEN CAHALANE: In the same boat with Seamus Flanagan. Left isolated too often. Will have been annoyed with a couple of turnovers after a great season. 6

NIALL O'LEARY: Excellent job on Peter Casey. Held him to a point from play. 7

GER MILLERICK: Brought into the line-up to keep tabs on Tom Morrissey. Tough task as the number 12 drifts so cleverly to work shooting chances. 6

CIARÁN JOYCE: Another very solid display from Cork's most consistent hurler this season. Led the fightback in the closing stages. 7

ROB DOWNEY: Kept Gearóid Hegarty quiet for long spells until the towering target man thundered into the action midway through the second half. Landed a first-half point of his own and had two assists. 7

LUKE MEADE: Excellent first half, mopping up breaks, hitting a point and getting fouled for two frees. Faded a bit but a strong showing. 7

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: Back in midfield and chipped in with 0-4 as well as working like a dog to intercept and tackle. 8

BRIAN ROCHE: Utilised as a marker on Kyle Hayes which he did reasonably well without being able to get involved himself. 6

TIM O'MAHONY: Sent to centre-forward to contest every sliotar with Declan Hannon, he was heavily involved initially, scoring and assisting another two points but went out of the game in the second half. 6

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Outstanding display in every facet of the game, winning possession, nailing points, forcing frees and turnovers.

Seamus Harnedy is tackled by Diarmaid Byrnes. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Still a class act. 8

DECLAN DALTON: Didn't get enough ball close to goal to exploit his strength on Barry Nash but had a good first half. 6

PATRICK HORGAN: Another brilliant showing when it mattered, with 1-3 from play and flawless on placed balls. 8

SHANE KINGSTON: Fouled for a free and grabbed 0-2 but he didn't make the most of his opportunities or the fact Mike Casey got a first-half yellow card. 6

SUBS

Brian Hayes 7, Padraig Power 7, Conor Lehane 6, Ethan Twomey 7, Shane Barrett on late.