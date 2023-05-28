Cork Player Ratings from the loss to Limerick

Was under serious pressure with the amount of ball Limerick fired in towards the inside line. Made one good save from Aaron Gillane alright.
Acres of space around him as he tried to limit Gillane. Not ideal. Harsh call for the penalty though.
In the same boat with Seamus Flanagan. Left isolated too often. Will have been annoyed with a couple of turnovers after a great season.
Excellent job on Peter Casey. Held him to a point from play.
Brought into the line-up to keep tabs on Tom Morrissey. Tough task as the number 12 drifts so cleverly to work shooting chanc s.
Another very solid display from Cork's most consistent hurler this season. Led the fightback in the closing stages.
Kept Gearóid Hegarty quiet for long spells until the towering target man thundered into the action midway through the second half. Landed a first-half point of his own and had two assists.
Excellent first half, mopping up breaks, hitting a point and getting fouled for two frees. Faded a bit but a strong showing.
Back in midfield and chipped in with 0-4 as well as working like a dog to intercept and tackle.
Utilised as a marker on Kyle Hayes which he did reasonably well without being able to get involved himself.
Sent to centre-forward to contest every sliotar with Declan Hannon, he was heavily involved initially, scoring and assisting another two points but went out of the game in the second half.
SEAMUS HARNEDY: Outstanding display in every facet of the game, winning possession, nailing points, forcing frees and turnovers.
Still a class act.
Didn't get enough ball close to goal to exploit his strength on Barry Nash but had a good first half.
Another brilliant showing when it mattered, with 1-3 from play and flawless on placed balls.
Fouled for a free and grabbed 0-2 but he didn't make the most of his opportunities or the fact Mike Casey got a first-half yellow card.
Brian Hayes, Padraig Power , Conor Lehane , Ethan Twomey , Shane Barrett on late.