Authority of Northern Hunt shows class to win the International Senior Draghunt 

THE master is back as Authority of Northern Hunt showed all is class to win the International Senior draghunt at Carrig na bhFear on Sunday.

In a good open course the winner showed all his class to cross the tape ahead of clubmate Wolfe Tone Lass who ran a season best for trainer Martin Wall.

The Cavan based INDHA association made the long trip south worthwhile as they gained third and sixth tickets with Performer and Too Hot to Handle.

The concluding ticket went to the Thomas and Chloe Murray trained Time will Tell of Shanakiel Harriers.

By virtue of this win Authority was winning his eight of his last nine races and 11 for the season and with joint owner Darren Clarke travelling from London it was a day to savour for all concerned.

The winning trainer John O’Callaghan has stood on the winners rostrum on a number of occasions with his prize asset and once again he was full in praise for his quality hound.

O’Callaghan said: “I suppose when you are in the sport as long as I am you never lose the appetite for winning and I have to admit this is another special day for my family and club.”

In the Senior Maiden draghunt dedicated Southern/Carrigaline harriers trainers Trina and Ken Long were elated when their charge Blue Daisy gave an exhibition of running to run out a comfortable winner.

This was no major surprise as this hound has been doing superbly in the Senior grade and dropping down a level she proved her class in style.

The winner crossed the tape with a comfortable lead ahead of the Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins Tiger’s Boy of Shanakiel Harriers.

Jamie’s Gem from Aaron Freyne’s Clogheen kennel filled third ticket ahead of Magics Pride, Sean T and Samantha’s Rose.

The winning husband and wife team were over the moon with their first win of the season.

Trina and Ken Long of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers with Blue Daisy winner of the Senior Maiden International at Carrig na bhFear.

“We have had lots of fun with our hounds this season but to get our first win at the International meet is a dream come true,” said Trina Long.

The day began with the Puppy International and there was a shock when the Michael Crowley Griffin United trained Knock’s Boy too the honours.

Reports from the vantage points suggested the hounds were scaling a bit but credit to the winner he had to show guts and determination to see off the Clogheen pairing of Not Now Ike and Charlie Chaplin both trained by William Freyne and Ryan Duffy.

As the hounds flashed passed the tape they could be covered by a blanket but the winning trainer Michael Crowley couldn’t hide his delight.

Crowley said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the manner my hound kept battling and I think on his performances this season he merited this win.” Another Clogheen trainer Aaron Freyne was happy with performance of Jamie’s Dream with Chloe’s Boy and Ashcroft concluding the ticketing hounds.

Results

Senior International Carrig na bhFear: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Wolfe Tone Lass (Northern Hunt); 3. Performer (INDHA Cavan); 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Too Hot to Handle (INDHA Cavan).

Senior Maiden: 1. Blue Daisy (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 2. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 4. Magic’s Pride (Mayfield); 5. Sean T (Griffin United); 6. Samantha’s Rose (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Knock’s Boy (Griffin United); 2. Not Now Ike (Clogheen); 3. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen); 4. Jamie’s Deam (Clogheen); 5. Chloe’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt).