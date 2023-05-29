David Corkery: Munster have found their mojo again, this is a special time for the faithful

IT was everything we hope it would be... and that little bit more.

South African rugby may not be the force it once was, but to achieve what Munster did on Saturday by winning the URC final in the Stormers' back garden was an incredible feat.

Way back in October, Munster rugby was on the threshold of the unthinkable when their lack of success left them in danger of losing their European Champions Cup ticket. Then something changed. They found something that money can't buy and no one can give you. They started to believe and play a brand of rugby that allowed them to enjoy what they did.

KEY

In terms of timing, many would attribute the turning point to the South African game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh when a very youthful Munster took to the hallowed surface of Cork's spiritual GAA grounds and turned over a national team. Okay, it may not have been the strongest possible Springbok outfit but it was full of seasoned internationals that in normal circumstances would have easily coped with any of the provinces.

After that historic win, Graham Rowntree and his squad seemed to have the kind of dogged resilience that had been lost over the last decade; the players grew each week after.

Maybe it was the younger generation putting it up to their senior counterparts that turned the season around. Or maybe it was taken longer than expected for the players to trust in Rowntree’s vision of how he wanted the game to be played. Whatever it was, Munster rugby and all those who follow it with such passion and pride can now once again smile.

Heading into this final Munster had already travelled to South Africa and beaten Stormers. The theory though was the hosts would have learned their lesson and this time would not be caught napping. Judging by their first-half efforts, it looked as if the arrogance that has a tendency to flow through South African rugby was back in abundance.

From the first minute of the game Munster simply dominated and were it not for two or three tiny little errors Peter O’Mahony and his players should have had at least one hand on the trophy before the break.

Munster’s Keith Earls on the attack. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

An incorrect call from the referee for a well-worked try by Gavin Coombes and a minuscule forward pass from O’Mahony was all that stood between Munster and an insurmountable task for the home side. In fact were it not for a mistake by Antoine Frisch which led to Manie Libbok intercepting and dotting down under Munster’s posts for a soft seven-pointer, the Stormers looked like a side who thought all they had to do was turn up.

The failure of captain Peter O’Mahony to return to the pitch for the second half after he was removed for an HIA seemed to have had a massive impact on Munster because the opposition dominated the second period and could have easily retained their URC title.

In the end, Munster just about held out after Man of the Match John Hodnett scored a powerful try. However, in true Munster fashion, they made us all sweat for the final seconds when they gave away two penalties that could have cost them the title. Thankfully Libbok made a complete mess of his touch-finders and the historians can once again write the next successful chapter in the chronicles of Munster rugby.

STANDOUTS

I fully realise that winning this took a squad effort, but I really feel obliged to mention a few players that for me have lifted Munster from the doldrums.

Match-winner John Hodnett of Munster is tackled by Joseph Dweba of DHL Stormers. Picture: Grant Pritchard/Sportsfile

Mike Haley, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly have all contributed magnificently throughout the season while Jack Crowley and Calvin Nash have excelled to new levels.

Crowley has shown a maturity beyond his experience and should have easily cemented his place on Andy Farrell's World Cup squad.

As for Nash, I think we have unmasked the next Keith Earls and that is something I wouldn’t say about just anyone.

So thankfully, the Munster trophy cabinet can finally receive that long overdue splash of WD40 that will enable the hinges to once again swing with ease.

Well done to all involved!

Now all you have to do is keep evolving...