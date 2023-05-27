Cork City apologise for disgusting abuse aimed at Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley

CORK City have condemned the abuse directed at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley after Friday night's League of Ireland game at Turner's Cross.

In a statement they released on social media the apologised for chanting aimed at the Rovers boss' son.

"Cork City FC wish to unreservedly condemn the actions of a handful of individuals who directed disgusting abuse at Shamrock Rovers Manager Stephen Bradley from outside the stadium shortly after tonight’s match.

"The club will work with all relevant authorities to identify those involved and take the appropriate action against those involved.

"On behalf of the club, we wish to apologise to Mr. Bradley for the actions of these individuals."

Bradley has called for lifetime bans for the City fans that sang 'disgusting' songs about his son.

Bradley said; "It’s disgusting. I’m going to put in a report to the police. Singing about my son... You take stick. As a football person, that comes with it. That’s your job and that’s fine.

But speaking about a sick nine-year-old is disgusting and Cork City should be ashamed of them. I want them banned for life.

"That’s disgusting. That has no place in football or society. That’s disgusting behaviour."

It overshadowed a huge result for the hosts, who grabbed an important three points in their bid to avoid relegation.

The champions had three players sent off the Cross before City secured the victory courtesy of Ruairi Keating's late strike. It was the second win in a row after a difficult start to their return to the top flight which led to manager Colin Healy stepping down.

Former Cork City and Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Cummins

"This action from supposed supporters is disgusting and should not be accepted. Footballers and managers expect to receive abuse from opposition fans but there is a line.

"Cork City is a wonderful club and although this was just a minority, clearly everyone is appalled. People from Cork will know what a wonderful club City is but from the outside, people will have negative thoughts about the club because of this incident, which is a shame because that minority should not represent the club.

"To hear that a manager was mocked about his ill nine-year-old son is unacceptable. I know Stephen Bradley from our time together at Rovers in 2019.

He is one of the most decent men I have worked with and I know how much family means to him.

"He understands, unlike some managers, that family is the most important thing in life and would always give players time off even for the smallest of matters if it involved their family."

On the game itself, Bradley lashed out the officiating which saw three Rovers players sent off by referee Seán Grant

"That’s embarrassing. The officials are the worst I’ve ever seen, they really are

"Since the start of the season, I’ve tried to stay quiet on it but that would really worry me tonight, those four officials.

"That can’t be the standard of refereeing you have in this League. A good crowd here tonight and he ruins it.

"Two games he’s had with us and he’s sent off five players. Drogheda and tonight. Incredible. But not just him, the fourth official and the linesman.

"It feels like there is a manager out every week talking about this and they really need to look at it because the standard is incredible.

"They don’t talk to you. Their arrogance is incredible. Embarrassing. Disgraceful. They need to be looked at.

"It seems every week a manager is talking about it and we can’t all be wrong. This isn’t about Shamrock Rovers, Derry, or Dundalk."