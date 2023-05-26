Midleton CBS land another soccer title after a thriller with Carrigaline CS

Midleton CBS 3 Carrigaline Community School 2

MIDLETON CBS added the U15 Cork FAI Schools Minor Cork Cup to their collection by defeating Carrigaline Community School at Ballea Park.

This came on the back of the First Year Cork Cup success, where they beat a treble-chasing St Francis College, Rochestown team 3-2 at Turner’s Cross.

Two goals from Cormac Deane made sure that the trophy’s destination was East Cork, and there would be double celebrations at the end of the school year.

What made this all that bit better for Midleton was that they had to work for it from the very start. It was a cagey final, with neither team able to assert themselves. The conditions clearly influenced this as the players had to manage the heat while getting to grips with the pace of the final.

The only chances in the first half came from a lively Gabriel Ebo, and none of these caused too much trouble for the Carrigaline defence. This meant that the two teams went into the break drawing 0-0.

Midleton came out from the break and broke the deadlock in the 41st minute through a Ben Fitzgerald cross that Deane turned in at the back post. Ben Dumigan almost made it 2-0 but this was palmed away by Cillian Beale O'Shaughnessy.

A chance to equalise came from a Luke Jordon free-kick, and this went just over the bar. Eoghan Ahern then won a corner and Sam McAllister was needed to stop the ball from crossing the line.

Midleton got their second goal through a Rhian Thornhill corner that Deane headed in at the back post.

The Midleton CBS U15 Cork FAI Schools Minor Cork Cup winners with supporters.

Midleton manager Adrian Desmond was pleased with the result at full-time and said he was delighted with his team’s U15 Minor Cork Cup victory.

Co-manager James Walsh added that he was thrilled for the Midleton CBS players who had worked hard all year and got their reward.

MIDLETON:

Sam McAllister; Senan Carroll, Shane O’Mahony, Cathal Seymore, Sara Birdthistle, Ryan Murphy, Ben Dumigan, Alex McSweeney, Cormac Deane, Ben Fitzgerald, Gabriel Ebo, Darragh Heavin, Rory Lynch, Rian Thornhill, Tom A. Walsh, Shane Murtagh, Sean Dempsey, Jago Evans, Andrew Brenner, Tommy Casey, Alex Horgan, Mark Cody, Jack Mulcahy, Cillian Scanlon, Zak Butler, Finn Connaughton, Aesa Murphy, Cuan Twomey, Cormac Crowley, Ben Cooney, Rian O’Connell, Sean Gregory, Bradley O’Brien, Cian Moore, Alan O’Reilly.

Management Team: Adrian Desmond and James Walsh.

CARRIGALINE:

Cillian Beale O’Shaughnessy, Shay Boyle, Andrew Phillips, Jack Keane, Ruairi Heffernan, Joey Fielding, Max Rainey-McCabe, Eoghan Ahern, Elvis Alade, Danny McSorley, Luke Jordan, Sam Akinsanya, Matthew Hurley, Aryan Khan, Tom Lubraks, Mark Murphy, Harry Brown, Cian O’Sullivan, Jack O’Sullivan Kearney, Jack Walsh, Ethan Prince, Jamie Donovan.

Management Team: Tom Crowley and Steve Corbett.