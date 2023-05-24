Midleton CBS upset treble-chasing St Francis College, Rochestown to retain Cork Cup 

Midleton CBS 3

St Francis College, Rochestown 2

Midleton CBS lifted the U14 Cork FAI Schools First Year Cork Cup by defeating a treble-chasing St Francis College, Rochestown team 3-2 at Turner’s Cross.

Eduard Pidoyma scored twice and Padraig Murphy got one as the school from east Cork retained the trophy, which they won last year by beating CBC in the final.

While this gives the pretence of an exciting final, it looked like it would be anything but that as chances were minimal in the first half.

Once Jack Punch headed in to gave Rochestown the lead, that sparked this game to life and Midleton CBS pushed up on the hunt for an equaliser.

They couldn’t turn the ball in and the treble chasers went into the break with a narrow one goal lead.

Murphy tied the game up by finishing from close range inside the area and Rochestown did not take kindly to this.

They went straight up the pitch from the restart and created a number of chances that goalkeeper Kieran Archer had to deal with. Midleton finished the game with a flourish, but they were unable to get a second goal and that meant that extra-time was needed to determine the destination of the cup.

The St Francis College, Rochestown team that lost 3-2 to Midleton CBS at Turner’s Cross.

When an opportunity from distance presented itself to Pidoyma, he took it and made it 2-1 to Midleton at the start of the first period of extra-time.

He got a second in the second period, and that seemed to wrap things up.

St Francis College, Rochestown did not give up and Conor Stack managed to turn the ball in.

This was the final piece of action, as there was no time for one last attempt at getting an equaliser.

The final whistle went seconds later and Charlie McCarthy lifted the trophy for his school.

Midleton CBS Squad:

Kieran Archer, Rónán Mackessy, Finn Cahill, Charlie McCarthy (C), Jack Cahill, John O Sullivan, Alex Wilson, Colm Smiddy, Ciarán O Brien, Eduard Pidoyma, Alfie Hennessy, Padraig Murphy, Brayan Wiecek, Pól O Connor, Ryan Cremin, Alex Daly, Alex Molumby, Ben Crowley, Cathal Doyle, Cillian Galvin, Daniel Sheahan, David Murphy, Hugh O Loinesigh, Kaylan Cunningham, Matthew Condon, Milo Donnelly, Peadar Egan, Robin O’Brien, Sam Morris, and Seán Guiney

Management Team: Kevin Murphy and Peter Dowling.

St. Francis College, Rochestown Squad:

Alex McEvoy, Conor Stack, Darragh O Flaherty, Luke Mullins, Morgan Kelleher, Finn Doyle, Callum Hanna, John Dollard Young, Jack Punch, Adam Kirwan, Darragh Lynch, Cillian Ross, Daniel Collier, Colm Tynan, Rhys Looney, Thomas Kiernan, Patrick Murphy, Ethan O Leary, Alex Jenkins, Jack McMahon, Ollie O Neill, Cillian Farrell, Sebastian Dubkiewicz, Daniel Mooney.

Management Team: Managers: Stephen Bermingham and Graham Cummins; Coaches: Jamie O Brien, Oscar McCarthy and Ronan Dooley.

Referee: Pat Cambridge