Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 08:00

Three reasons the Cork hurlers lost to Clare

Rebels must now beat Limerick to emerge from the Munster Championship
Three reasons the Cork hurlers lost to Clare

Clare's Ryan Taylor with Niall O'Leary and Conor Cahalane of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Denis Hurley

EXPERIENCE

Three times in the second half, Cork drew level only for Clare to respond on each occasion, with Diarmuid Ryan landing what ultimately proved to be the winner.

As Pat Ryan alluded to after the game, some of the experience and know-how manifested itself in the quick restarts after Cork’s equalisers – in contrast, Patrick Collins was pulled in the first half for being both too slow and too fast with puck-outs – but Clare ensured that Cork were never able to ride a wave of momentum. 

The Banner’s reward is a second successive final appearance.

CLARE HALF-BACK LINE

While the starting Cork half-forward line of Declan Dalton, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Conor Cahalane combined for 2-3 between them, their opposite numbers all put in big shifts for Clare. Diarmuid Ryan and David McInerney had six points between them, with four of them in the last 20 minutes, with the wing-backs always providing a valuable out ball. In between them, John Conlon was his usual totemic presence at centre-back, hoovering up any loose Cork deliveries.

GOAL CHANCE EFFICIENCY

While Cork out-goaled their hosts by three to two, there were other chances that were not capitalised upon whereas Clare did well to ensure that they had close to a maximum return from their opportunities for green flags.

In addition, the home side had a better return when it came to choosing to take the easy point rather than forcing the goal chance.

Read More

Cork v Clare: Player Ratings from Ennis

More in this section

Leinster v La Rochelle - Heineken Champions Cup Final Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle stun Leinster to land another Champions Cup
Cork v Galway: Ben Walsh and Jayden Casey in for minor hurling semi-final Cork v Galway: Ben Walsh and Jayden Casey in for minor hurling semi-final
Eoin Downey with Conor Bowe 6/5/2023 Eoin Downey free to play in All-Ireland U20 final as date for Offaly clash is set
#hurlingcork gaa
Cork's Dillon Corkery wins Ras Tailteann after late raid 

Cork's Dillon Corkery wins Ras Tailteann after late raid 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more