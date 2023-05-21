Cork v Clare: Player Ratings from Ennis

Beaten for two goals which he couldn't do much about. Clare put real pressure on his puck-outs at times.
Back from injury and picked up Mark Rodgers. Very tidy job and then limited Ian Galvin after.
At the edge of the square and won or broke the majority of the long balls in. Thundered up for a monster point too.
Started on Aidan McCarthy but eventually shifted over to Tony Kelly and did well limiting his second-half chances from play.
Very difficult game. Ended up marking Tk for spells which was too much of an ask for a rookie.
Cork's comeback in the second half was built on Joyce driving out with possession.
David Fitzgerald did grab a few points from distance but the Glen man hurled a lot of ball too.
Started up front but switched to midfield. Scored 0-2, had two assists and set up two goal chances.
Worked hard as always and picked up a lot of possession in the opening period sitting deeper.
Grabbed a super goal and set up a few points. Came off as Cork wanted to freshen their options.
Caused John Conlon massive problems in the first half as Cork created huge space around him. Faded a bit in the second half until a strong closing 10 minutes further out.
Mixed first half but hit the net again and was one of Cork's best players in the third quarter. Replaced late on.
Cork's top-scorer from play with 1-3 and teed up Cahalane's goal with a smart offload.
Scored 0-2 and was fouled for three frees. Cork tried to hit him in space late on though when he needed a direct supply.
Nothing went right for the veteran forward, though he was denied a goal by a smart Eibhear Quilligan save.
Shane Kingston, Ger Millerick , Shane Barrett , Tim O'Mahony, Brian Hayes on late.