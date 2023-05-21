Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 16:15

Cork v Clare: Player Ratings from Ennis

Veterans Patrick Horgan and Damien Cahalane were standout performers for the Rebels in their narrow loss at Cusack Park
Cork’s Damien Cahalane with Peter Duggan of Clare. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Eamonn Murphy

PATRICK COLLINS: Beaten for two goals which he couldn't do much about. Clare put real pressure on his puck-outs at times. 6

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Back from injury and picked up Mark Rodgers. Very tidy job and then limited Ian Galvin after. 7

DAMIEN CAHALANE: At the edge of the square and won or broke the majority of the long balls in. Thundered up for a monster point too. 8

NIALL O'LEARY: Started on Aidan McCarthy but eventually shifted over to Tony Kelly and did well limiting his second-half chances from play. 7

TOMMY O'CONNELL: Very difficult game. Ended up marking Tk for spells which was too much of an ask for a rookie. 5

CIARÁN JOYCE: Cork's comeback in the second half was built on Joyce driving out with possession. 7

ROB DOWNEY: David Fitzgerald did grab a few points from distance but the Glen man hurled a lot of ball too. 7

BRIAN ROCHE: Started up front but switched to midfield. Scored 0-2, had two assists and set up two goal chances. 7

LUKE MEADE: Worked hard as always and picked up a lot of possession in the opening period sitting deeper. 6

CONOR CAHALANE: Grabbed a super goal and set up a few points. Came off as Cork wanted to freshen their options. 6

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: Caused John Conlon massive problems in the first half as Cork created huge space around him. Faded a bit in the second half until a strong closing 10 minutes further out. 6

DECLAN DALTON:  Mixed first half but hit the net again and was one of Cork's best players in the third quarter. Replaced late on. 6

PATRICK HORGAN: Cork's top-scorer from play with 1-3 and teed up Cahalane's goal with a smart offload. 8

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Scored 0-2 and was fouled for three frees. Cork tried to hit him in space late on though when he needed a direct supply. 7

CONOR LEHANE: Nothing went right for the veteran forward, though he was denied a goal by a smart Eibhear Quilligan save. 5

SUBS

Shane Kingston 6, Ger Millerick 7, Shane Barrett 7, Tim O'Mahony, Brian Hayes on late. 

Clare v Cork: Rebels' fightback falls just short as Banner reach Munster final

