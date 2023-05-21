Cork v Clare: Player Ratings from Ennis

PATRICK COLLINS: Beaten for two goals which he couldn't do much about. Clare put real pressure on his puck-outs at times. 6

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Back from injury and picked up Mark Rodgers. Very tidy job and then limited Ian Galvin after. 7

DAMIEN CAHALANE: At the edge of the square and won or broke the majority of the long balls in. Thundered up for a monster point too. 8

NIALL O'LEARY: Started on Aidan McCarthy but eventually shifted over to Tony Kelly and did well limiting his second-half chances from play. 7

TOMMY O'CONNELL: Very difficult game. Ended up marking Tk for spells which was too much of an ask for a rookie. 5

CIARÁN JOYCE: Cork's comeback in the second half was built on Joyce driving out with possession. 7

ROB DOWNEY: David Fitzgerald did grab a few points from distance but the Glen man hurled a lot of ball too. 7

BRIAN ROCHE: Started up front but switched to midfield. Scored 0-2, had two assists and set up two goal chances. 7

LUKE MEADE: Worked hard as always and picked up a lot of possession in the opening period sitting deeper. 6

CONOR CAHALANE: Grabbed a super goal and set up a few points. Came off as Cork wanted to freshen their options. 6

DARRAGH FITZGIBBON: Caused John Conlon massive problems in the first half as Cork created huge space around him. Faded a bit in the second half until a strong closing 10 minutes further out. 6

DECLAN DALTON: Mixed first half but hit the net again and was one of Cork's best players in the third quarter. Replaced late on. 6

PATRICK HORGAN: Cork's top-scorer from play with 1-3 and teed up Cahalane's goal with a smart offload. 8

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Scored 0-2 and was fouled for three frees. Cork tried to hit him in space late on though when he needed a direct supply. 7

CONOR LEHANE: Nothing went right for the veteran forward, though he was denied a goal by a smart Eibhear Quilligan save. 5

SUBS

Shane Kingston 6, Ger Millerick 7, Shane Barrett 7, Tim O'Mahony, Brian Hayes on late.