Division 2: Crunch West Cork clash as Newcestown and Clonakilty eye-up promotion

WEST Cork rivals Newcestown and Clonakilty collide in a crunch promotion game in Division 2 of the Credit Unions League on Sunday at the earlier time of 11am.

The outcome is likely to have a major say in the destination of the two places on offer with Carrigaline firmly in the mix, too, and likely to collect maximum points from their visit to relegation threatened Aghada.

With three games remaining, just one point separates the trio with Clon edging the other pair while fourth-placed Fermoy are three points off the promotion places.

Clon are unbeaten following five wins and a draw with Carrigaline and go into the game on the back or a 2-10 to 1-8 win over Fermoy, when Tom Mannix and Darragh Gough chipped in with 2-4 between them.

Newcestown had to contend with the worst of the weather last time out, a couple of late Tadhg Twomey points dragging his side over the line in a low-scoring 0-7 to 0-5 victory Ballingeary, a reflection of the difficult conditions.

Carrigaline were handed a walk-over from Kanturk in the last round so could be undercooked against an Aghada side still searching for their first points of the league and staring at relegation, which will be confirmed unless successful.

The Carrigdhoun club are also unbeaten, four wins and a couple of draws, and will look to Brian and Niall Coakley, Jack McCarthy and Kevin O’Reilly to keep them on track.

Kanturk are also dangling too close to the drop zone for comfort, three points behind Clyda Rovers and Ballingeary, making their game with in-form St Michael’s critical to their chances of remaining in the division.

Round 7 starts tomorrow evening with second-placed St Finbarr’s poised to close the gap on Division 1 pacesetters Nemo Rangers to the minimum, temporarily anyway.

The ’Barr’s face Eire Og in Ovens in confident mood after one of their best displays of the season in the 2-16 to 1-6 win away to Kiskeam, when Cillian Myers-Murray top-scored with 1-5 and Dylan Quinn also grabbed a goal.

Nemo are at home to Kiskeam on Sunday morning and will be expected to make it seven wins from seven which should be enough to claim a place in the final.

The defending champions have scored nine goals to-date, bagging three in the 3-8 to 0-11 win over Carbery Rangers, when newcomer Odhran McElligott claimed two and Paul Kerrigan the other.

Castlehaven remain in the hunt, just a point behind the ’Barr’s, who’ve still to play Nemo, and the west Cork are likely to condemn pointless Ballincollig to Division 2 next season.

FIXTURES: TOMORROW: Cork Credit Union Leagues: Division 1: Eire Og v St Finbarr’s, Ovens, 7.30.

Division 4: Na Piarsaigh v Newmarket, Na Piarsaigh, 7.30.

Division 5: Glanmire v Adrigole, Glanmire, 7.30.

FRIDAY: Bon Secours County JBFC: Doneraile v Belgooly, Grenagh, 7.30.

Division 4: Naomh Aban v Bandon, Ballyvourney, 7.30.

Division 5: Glenville v Millstreet, Glenville, 7.30.

Division 7: Ballyclough v St Michael’s, Ballyclough, 7.30.

SATURDAY: Bon Secours County JBFC: Ballyphehane v Muintir Bhaire, Enniskeane, 7pm; Castlelyons v St Oliver Plunkett’s, Ballymaw, 7pm; Clann na nGael v Araglen, Ballyanley, 7pm; Goleen v Deel Rovers, Cill na Martra, 7pm.

JCFC: Freemount v Ballinacurra, Killavullen, 7pm; Lismire v Rochestown, Mourne Abbey, 7pm; Rathpeacon v Gleann na Laoi, Blarney, 7pm.

Division 1: Douglas v Carbery Rangers, Douglas, 5pm.

Division 2: Aghada v Carrigaline, Rostellan, 4pm.

Division 3: Bishopstown v Nemo Rangers, Bishopstown, 3pm; Castletownbere v Dohenys, Castletownbere, 5pm.

Division 4: Bantry Blues v Mitchelstown, Wolfe Tone Park, 4pm.

Division 5: Kinsale v Ballydesmond, Kinsale, 5pm.

Division 6: Kilmurry v St Nick’s, Kilmurry, 7pm.

SUNDAY: Bon Secours County JCFC: St John’s v Abbey Rovers, Ballyclough, 12 noon.

Division 1: Ballincollig v Castlehaven, Ballincollig, 11.30; Nemo Rangers v Kiskeam, Trabeg, 11.30; Valley Rovers v Cill na Martra, Brinny, 11.30.

Division 2: Newcestown v Clonakilty, Newcestown, 11am; Fermoy v Clyda Rovers, Fermoy, 11.30; Kanturk v St Michael’s, Kanturk, 11.30.

Division 3: Glanworth v Rockchapel, Glanworth, 11.30; Macroom v Mallow, Macroom, 11.30; Ilen Rovers v Knocknagree, Church Cross, 12.30.

Division 4: Iveleary v St Vincent’s, Inchigeela, 11.30; Kilshannig v Aghabullogue, Glantane, 5pm.

Division 5: Dromtarriffe v Ballinora, Dromtarriffe, 11.30; Mayfield v Boherbue, Mayfield, 11.30.

Division 6: Kildorrery v Cobh, Kildorrery, 11.30.

Division 7: Argideen Rangers v Aghinagh, Timoleague, 11.30; Cullen v Ballinhassig, Cullen, 11.30; St James v Castlemagner, Ardfield, 11.30.