Cork reach Munster final after an emphatic win over Deise

Cork 2-10

Waterford 0-4

AN emphatic win for Cork sees them into the TG4 Munster ladies football final in a fortnight after they proved far too strong for Waterford at Clonakilty GAA Club on Sunday afternoon.

Huge credit must to Clon GAA for hosting the event and more than 1,000 people turned up to cheer the Rebels on to victory. Defensively Cork were outstanding, with Eimear Meaney, Melissa Duggan, and Aoife Healy leading by example.

Up front Katie Quirke was outstanding and there was also the welcome sight of Laura Fitzgerald returning to action for Cork.

A first half goal from Doireann O’Sullivan put Cork on their way to their win and they will now face Kerry in the Munster final.

Waterford won the toss and opted to play with the strong wind. They were soon in front when Lauren McGregor pointed from a first minute free.

The Cork team who played Waterford in their Munster LGFA senior football championship Round 3 at Clonakilty, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

But Cork moved the ball up the pitch and when Doireann O’Sullivan played a one-two with her sister Ciara, the former raised the game’s first green flag.

They increased their lead when Orlaith Cahalane pointed, to make it 1-1 to 0-1 after nine minutes.

McGregor got Waterford’s second point, from another free, before Brid McMaugh hit the crossbar for the visitors.

Katie Quirke put Cork further ahead as they pressed up and put pressure on the Waterford kick-outs.

Quirke was denied a goal when Evelyn O’Brien saved superbly after Doireann O’Sullivan had played her in.

With 19 minutes gone Quirke added to her tally with Cork’s third point to make it 1-3 to 0-2 as Waterford were finding it difficult to break through the Cork defence.

Eimear Kiely had a chance to raise another green flag for Cork but her effort went narrowly wide.

Cahalane got Cork’s fourth point, with Anna Ryan adding their fifth as Cork were in control all over the pitch.

Again, McGregor got Waterford’s third point from a free to make it 0-3 to 1-5 at half-time as the visitors failed to score from play in the first half, despite the strong wind advantage.

Now with the wind Cork soon increased their lead when Libby Coppinger pointed two minutes into the second half.

Credit to Waterford they came more into the game with Aoibhe Waring unlucky not to score a goal.

Ciara O'Sullivan, Cork getting between Annie Fitzgerald an dEve Power of Waterford during their Munster LGFA senior football championship Round 3 at Clonakilty, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Quirke increased Cork’s lead to make it 1-7 to 0-3 after 44 minutes.

Waterford had another goal chance, this time Annie Fitzgerald’s effort was well saved by Meabh O’Sullivan, and with 10 minutes to go the Deise still hadn’t scored from play.

With nine minutes to go, Laura Fitzgerald made a welcome return from injury for Cork and showed her worth with two points from her first two touches.

With six minutes to go, Waterford got their first point from play when Emma Murray scored, to make it 1-9 to 0-4.

Quirke added a point before Fitzgerald rounded off the scoring with Cork’s second goal as they advanced to the Munster final after a deserved win.

Doireann O'Sullivan, Cork celebrates her goal against Waterford with Ciara O'Sullivan and Eirear Kiely during their Munster LGFA senior football championship Round 3 at Clonakilty, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Scores for Cork: L Fitzgerald 1-2, D O’Sullivan 1-0, K Quirke 0-4, O Cahalane 0-2, L Coppinger, A Ryan 0-1 each.

Waterford: L McGregor 0-3 (3f), E Murray 0-1.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, A Healy; S Leahy, H Looney; O Cahalane, K Quirke, L Coppinger; E Kiely, D O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Kiniry for R Phelan (ht), M O’Callaghan for H Looney, D Kiely for L Coppinger (both 43), L O’Mahony for A Ryan (46), L Fitzgerald for D O’Sullivan (51).

WATERFORD: E O’Brien; C Murray, E Power, A Murray; N Power, Karen McGrath, Kate McGrath; A O’Neill, E Murray; B McMaugh, K Murray, K Hogan; C McCarthy, A Fitzgerald, L McGregor.

Subs: A Waring for N Power (ht), A Shankey for C McCarthy (ht), C Hynes for K Murray (51), M Comerford for A Fitzgerald (60).

Referee: Maurice Murphy, Kerry.