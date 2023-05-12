Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 10:00

Division 1: Champions Nemo Rangers poised to reach another league final

The Trabeg club look set to the top the table with three games left as St Finbarr's hunt down their great rivals
Paul Kerrigan helped Nemo Rangers retain their 100% league record by scoring a goal from a penalty against Castlehaven. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

NEMO Rangers appear to have added even more firepower to their attack following a two-goal blast from newcomer Odhran McElligott in their 3-8 to 0-11 win over rivals Castlehaven in round 6 of the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 League.

A goal scorer in an earlier encounter with Carbery Rangers, McElligott struck again either side of a Paul Kerrigan to leave the dual champions on the brink of booking a place in the final with three series of games remaining.

Nemo probably need just two more points to add to their maximum 12 against Kiskeam and Eire Og at home and the short hop to Togher to play St Finbarr’s in between to reach the decider given their scoring difference of +46 currently is well ahead of the chasing pack, too.

The ’Barr’s are second on nine points, just one in front of the Haven and Douglas in what’s shaping to be a tight contest, especially with the latter duo meeting in the final round of games.

Either side of the Nemo tie, the ’Barr’s are away to Eire Og and Ballincollig with the Haven also playing Ballincollig and Valley Rovers. Douglas face Carbery Rangers and Cill na Martra.

An impressive 2-16 to 1-6 victory away to Kiskeam was the Togher club’s best display of the season with a Dylan Quinn lob from 40m finishing in the net after 13 minutes and Cillian Myers-Murray completing a superb move for the second early on the resumption.

Ballincollig’s position in the top tier is under serious threat, pointless at the bottom of the table as injuries, retirements and Cork commitments take a toll, reflected in their 1-18 to 1-6 defeat by Cill na Martra.

And with a very challenging run-in, it looks like the Village will drop to division 2 next season though there’s a right battle looming to avoid accompanying them with four others firmly in the mix, ranging from Eire Og on five points to Kiskeam and Carbery Rangers with four and Valleys on three.

The Innishannon club appear most at risk, especially after a 3-11 to 0-8 loss to Rosscarbery, when Paul Hodnett, Darragh Hayes and Cork U20 Peadar O’Rourke scored the goals. Their run-in takes in games against the Gaeltacht club, the Haven and Kiskeam.

It looks like two from Clonakilty, Newcestown and Carrigaline to earn promotion from Division 2 with just one point separating the trio.

Next up, it’s Clon-Newcestown and then Carrigaline and Newcestown collide in the last round of games in a likely promotion decider.

