Cork City head up to Dundalk badly in need of a boost

AFTER an impressive first half against St Patrick’s Athletic, the challenge now for Cork City is to replicate that 45 minutes for an entire game.

Against Pats, City looked like a threat going forward and looked composed on the ball.

However, in the second half, they were anything but a threat in attack and looked like a team whose legs had gone. They found out the hard way that playing well for half a game is not good enough.

Because of the quality of the opposition in the Premier Division, they will be punished if they let their levels drop.

They might get away with it for 10-15 minutes but not for 45 minutes.

They would have learned from that Pats game. They have to show more ambition offensively even if they are winning games because the likelihood is they are going to concede if they just sit back and defend.

However, as I have mentioned there were positives from the Pat's game that the team can build on. City were better in possession of the ball. They showed that they are good enough to pass the ball and don’t just have to lump it up to Ruairi Keating.

It also helped that Keating had support with Tunde Owolabi playing alongside him. Owolabi has come in for criticism from some City fans at times this season, but he caused Pats a lot of problems and deserves to start again against Dundalk.

His pace would worry any defence, and when the player is on form, he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the league.

It’s not just his pace that troubles defenders, his strength also causes problems. When he backs into defenders, they can’t shift him because of his strength.

For his positives, he does have his weaknesses. Owolabi is one of the rawest players I’ve ever seen. You don’t know what he is going to do at times. One area he needs to work on is his first touch.

He’s not a player others around him will be confident of the ball sticking when played into him because his touch could go anywhere. If I were his manager, I would be telling Owolabi not to even look for the ball to feet, and to just keep running in behind, which will allow Keating space to drop into to get the ball.

IN DEMAND

Another positive is the performances of Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh. He is a player with a bright future and one I would imagine will be soon making the switch to the UK.

Cork City's Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Granted his performances haven’t been flawless but I think that is more down to a little bit of nerves rather than ability. The more he plays, the greater confidence he will get and better he will be.

City needs to start collecting points. Although Dundalk are not the strongest of teams, a draw in this match would be an excellent result for City.