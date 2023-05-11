Cork City need a leader to guide them this season: Maybe Roy Keane is available

I MISSED that dreadful game at Dalymount. But I have been to the last two away games, so I can easily imagine that the City supporters — a good proportion of them, anyway — were vocal in their disappointment at the performance of the players and with Healy himself.

On the other hand, I suppose it’s not so easy to say goodbye to Colin Healy.

Even when he is saying it, as he only did in the middle of last week. Healy is a man of the club.

Like Ole for Manchester United, both retained their jobs on the basis of the remarkable goals they scored a few years ago and less on what they delivered from the bench. The coach has no choice but to be always on the spot. A similar fate befalls the goalkeeper.

No matter how much direct influence they have on the results, they will always be held accountable for them and will have a stake in their success.

To shine or to look fragile are their two options. Healy certainly shone when he took the Rebel Army back to the League of Ireland. Well, that all changed in 2023.

Watching him at the ground, with his hands in his pockets or his arms crossed staring at the game, I got the impression that he lacked ideas and was not really in control of the team as expected from a leader.

You don’t necessarily have to act like Antonio Conte to command your troops and reassure the fans that you are passionately living the game.

Perhaps a little more energy from the coach would help to raise the spirits of the players and make them believe in themselves on those days when the game is not going their way.

Former Cork City manager Colin Healy after his last game. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Liam Buckley was appointed sporting director a few days before Healy’s resignation.

It seems he was meant to join forces with the Ballincollig man. I hope so! Nothing against Buckley, but I don’t want to see an interim solution until the end of the season.

Reminds me of Ralf Rangnick’s role at Manchester United. And nobody wants to be compared to the current United.

My dream is to have Roy Keane in charge.

With Damien Duff managing the Shels, maybe it is not out of the question. Or is that too much to ask for?

Can’t I just wish for someone who regards Turner’s Cross as a temple and dares to attack other territories as a visitor?

Meanwhile, we have just lost another match at home.

(I cannot stand losing home games, by the way. I wouldn’t mind if FIFA introduced a one-point deduction for home defeats).

Pat’s also changed their coach. The difference is that they did it in advance, thus not affecting preparation for last Friday’s game, winning it and moving them into the middle of the table while they seek a replacement.

CRISIS

Is that a crisis? Well, I heard about others who are facing more serious problems!

City has lost its margin to commit mistakes. Whether they are made on the pitch, in the dressing room or at board level, they are costly.

A lead is sorely needed to pull the team together, a man who the lads will not only listen to, but get the boost from.

Cork City sporting director Liam Buckley, centre, with coach Declan Coleman, left, and assistant manager Richie Holland at Turner's Cross. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Is Buckley the one?

He certainly has the credentials. Personally, I’d like to see the same coach from now on until the very last fixture.

The idea of having more than one in the same season would probably mean a play-off against our neighbours Cobh or Waterford.

It’s time to look up, City, about time.