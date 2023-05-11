Bantry focused on PIFC campaign despite league struggles

AFTER falling short in the Cork PIFC last season Bantry Blues are hopeful the experience of 2022 will stand to them this year as the West Cork club aim to re-join the senior ranks.
It has been a whirlwind couple of years for Bantry, they lost their senior status in 2021 after losing the Senior A Football Championship relegation play-off against Bishopstown but bounced back last year by playing great football and winning some brilliant games but just fell short of an immediate return to the senior ranks.