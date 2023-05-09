Five star performance from Mallow in CSL U11 Cup Final sees them beat Corinthian Boys in style

Mallow United 5

Corinthian Boys A 0

MALLOW UNITED captured the CSL U11 Eddie Healy Cup by defeating Corinthian Boys A 5-0 in the final which was played in excellent conditions in front of a large crowd in Turner's Cross recently.

Mallow opened the scoring after only 90 seconds of play when a throw in on the far side was met by Luke Murphy, who neatly turned in the centre and sent the ball into the far corner.

Buoyed by the early goal, Mallow continued to press forward with Fionn Murphy having two efforts which were either covered by the Corinthian's keeper or deflected out for a corner kick.

Additional efforts came from Ryan O’Mahony and Ciaran Dennehy but in the ninth minute Mallow doubled their lead when Denis McCarthy found the net at the far post as Mallow were well in control of this final.

Fionn Murphy, Dylan Carey and Ryan Walsh of Mallow United show their delight in winning the U11 Eddie Healy Cup following their team's victory over Corinthians Boys A in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

McCarthy had another chance moments later only to be denied by Corinthians keeper Tom Butler, who tipped the ball out for yet another corner, but in the 13th minute Mallow’s Denis McCarthy scored his second and his teams third when he headed the ball into the net from a corner.

Corinthian Boys found it difficult to break into the Mallow half and were dealt another blow in the 20th minute when Denis McCarthy’s pass on the far side found Ryan O’Mahony, whose effort from inside the area found the back of the net as the game was well and truly beyond Corinthian's reach.

Corinthian's started to come back into the game at the start of the second half and won their first corner of the game in the 27th minute and almost found the net from the subsequent kick only for the Mallow keeper Dylan Carey tipping the ball away.

Corinthian's came close in the 25th minute when a good team move found Alex O’Sullivan whose effort from just inside the area was deflected out for a corner followed moments later by Peter O’Donovan’s chip from 25 yards being well collected by Carey.

Fionn Murphy of Mallow United shows off his winners medal to his uncle James McCarthy following Mallow's win over Corinthians Boys A in the U11 final in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Corinthian's continued to press with chances falling to Peter O’Donovan and Alex O’Sullivan while at the other end Corinthian's keeper did well to gather the ball ahead of Elliot Amechi.

However, Mallow added a fifth courtesy of Ryan Walsh to conclude Mallow's five star performance on the day.

The trophy was presented to captain Dylan Carey by Annette Forde and Greg Forde, daughter and grandson of the late Eddie Healy, while the Player of the Match Award was presented to Mallow’s Denis McCarthy.

Corinthians Boys A: Tom Butler, Zac Santry, Peter O’Donovan, Marvin Grainger, Isaac Hurley, Kylian Moukam, Zakaria Tchouassi, Alex O’Sullivan, Louis Sheehan, Scott Healy.

Mallow United: Dylan Carey, Kyle Hunter, Ciaran Dennehy, Denis McCarthy, Luke Murphy, Fionn Murphy, Ryan O’Mahony, Elliot Amechi, Cian Turner, Ryan Walsh.

Referee: Jason O’Driscoll.