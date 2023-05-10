Lakewood work hard to claim CWSSL Kay McGrath Cup against Carrigaline

Lakewood 2 Carrigaline 0

LAKEWOOD defeated a stern Carrigaline side 2-0 to claim the Kay McGrath Cup in front of a large crowd at a drizzly MTU stadium with goals from Micaela Moynihan and joint captain Anna Cronin one in each half settling the outcome.

Lakewood took the lead as early as the 4th minute when Michaela Moynihan picked up a loose ball at the edge of the area and fired the ball into the back of the Carrigaline net as Lakewood had the best start possible.

Carrigaline attempted to get back into the game, often breaking into Lakewood’s half but couldn’t get a decent shot on goal.

Pictured with the CWSSL Under 13 Kay McGrath Cup at the MTU stadium were Lakewood players Aoibhinn Clerkin, Cara Brett, Aoife Madden and Michaela Moynihan. Picture: Howard Crowdy

They pressed forward, forcing a couple of corners without success, but did come close when the ball was cleared away by a Lakewood defender two yards from the goal line.

The drizzle started to come down during the first half and made conditions a little difficult for the players on the field, but both teams coped well and made light of the rain putting in a sterling performance in front of a large crowd.

Lakewood had two very good chances in the final two minutes of the half to extend their lead but Michaela Moynihan’s effort while running towards goal was cleared away in the six yard box by the Carrigaline defence followed by another chance moments later involving Ros Lynch, Faye Honohan and Michaela Moynihan with Clare Murray’s effort going just wide from eight yards.

Carrigaline attempted to get back into the game and had a good chance within the first minute of the second half when a cross came in from the far side only for Molly Sharkey’s effort from close range cleared away by the Lakewood defence.

Moments later Carrigaline keeper Doireann Walsh did well to cover ahead of Lakewood’s Michaela Moynihan with Anna Cronin having two chances on goal soon after with both efforts going wide.

Lakewood player Rose Lynch pictured with her cousins Jane and Sandy Geary with the CWSSL Under 13 Kay McGrath Cup at the MTU stadium. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Lakewood keeper Kate Horgan did well to clear from an advancing Kim Lynch from Carrigaline while at the other end Lakewood’s Aoife Madden ran towards the Carrigaline goal only to be denied by the keeper Doireann Walsh with Michaela Moynihan’s effort from the rebound going over.

Lakewood’s free kick from Cronin outside the area was deflected out for a corner, but in the 51st minute Lakewood doubled their lead when Anna Cronin’s 35 yard free kick went through a packed penalty area, bounced in front of the keeper and into the net.

Lakewood captains Anna Cronin and Ella O'Sullivan hold aloft the CWSSL Under 13 Kay McGrath Cup following their 2-0 win over Carrigaline in the final played in MTU. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Carrigaline were running out of time, and almost found the net moments later only for Katie McGrath’s long run down the near side finding the side netting.

In the end, it was Lakewood who took the honours with the U13 Kay McGrath trophy being presented to joint captains Anna Cronin and Ella O’Sullivan by Marie McGrath of the CWSSL with Ruth McGrath of Carrigaline picking up the Player of the Match Award.

Carrigaline: Hannah Murphy, Kim Lynch, Isabelle Hutchinson, Mia Collins, Orla Murphy, Zoe Kissane, Katie McGrath, Molly Sharkey, Zoe Murphy, Caoilfhionn Scannell, Hayley Johnston Dunne, Laycie Stanton, Tara Twomey, Lily Foley, Lucy Cotter, Ruth McGrath, Doireann Walsh

Lakewood: Sarah O’Mahony, Bea O’Connor Lardon, Ros Lynch, Katie Horgan, Michaela Moynihan, Clare Murray, Roisin O’Malley, Faye Honohan, Aoibhinn Clerkin, Aoife Madden, Cara Brett, Anna Cronin, Ella O’Sullivan, Aisling Cooper

Referee: Ken O’Driscoll