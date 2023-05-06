Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 23:15

TV View: Eoin Cadogan and Bubbles O'Dwyer thrilled by Cork v Tipp classic

GAAGo streaming service rather than RTE covered this Munster hurling showdown
TV View: Eoin Cadogan and Bubbles O'Dwyer thrilled by Cork v Tipp classic

Tipperary's Jake Morris comes up against Niall O'Leary of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

John Coughlan

A game to savour for the hurling enthusiasts that witnessed this epic Munster Senior hurling championship clash between Cork and Tipperary that ended in stalemate, 4-19 to 2-25.

There will be a lot of disappointed pensioners and GAA fans, not alone in Cork and Tipperary but in every corner of Ireland, who were denied the right to have free-to-air TV for this magnificent game. Instead, it was on the GAAGo subscription service that requires good broadband to function.

The electric atmosphere at Páirc Uí Chaoimh made their pundits Cork’s Eoin Cadogan and Tipp’s John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer upbeat prior to throw-in, alongside

host Grainne McElwain.

Cadogan said: "Looking at the manner Cork played last week you would like to think they can repeat that performance but I do feel Tipperary will be a tougher obstacle." 

In typical Bubbles’ style, he replied with confidence.

“I do feel Cork were impressive against Waterford when they swamped centre field and won the battle but I am confident Liam Cahill and his selectors will have a good winning plan for that department."

BLISTERING

The opening 35-plus minutes were riveting with Cork having a blistering opening five minutes but incredibly the Rebels were outscored 0-10 to 0-1 from the 10th minute to the 25th in a stunning Tipp period. Goals from Deccie Dalton and Robbie O’Flynn kept Cork within striking distance trailing 0-14 to 2-6 at the break.

Although Eoin Cadogan was pleased the start and finish to the half, he felt Tipperary were clinical for long periods.

“We got a great start but credit to Tipp they struck over some clinical points and we will need to be sharper in the second half as this Tipperary side look well-balanced.” 

Naturally Bubbles was elated: “Cork had a thundering start but we weathered the storm and I thought we were better side in this half and should be further ahead. Just when punters thought they had witnessed a quality first half what was to unfold in the second half was right from the top drawer."

In the closing minutes, Cork looked to be on the losing end but substitute Brian Hayes raised a green flag following a superb assist from Shane Kingston and Dalton.

MVP

The sound of the final whistle brought an end to a wonderful spectacle with Tipperary’s Alan Tynan named Man of the Match.

Tynan said: "It’s a tough one to take as it was a whirlwind game but we had the upper hand in the first half but Cork simply wouldn’t stop fighting and they went to the very end with us."

Cork manager Pat Ryan was pleased with the character of his side shown when their backs were to the wall.

"The lads did very well and although we scored four goals there were a few more that we could have executed but to be fair I think we will not complain as both sides didn’t deserve to lose.” 

Tipperary captain Noel McGrath reflected: "It was so frantic as there was so much going on out there, especially in the second half and to be fair with the crowd that were here it really showed what this Munster championship is all about."

Read More

Cork v Tipp: Player Ratings from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

More in this section

The Longshot: Derby to crown a big weekend for thoroughbreds The Longshot: Derby to crown a big weekend for thoroughbreds
Waterford v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Cork City staff in shock after Colin Healy's departure
Colin Healy 1/5/2023 Colin Healy steps down as Cork City manager
cork gaa
Cork v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2

Unchanged starting 15 for Cork against Tipperary as Eoin Downey back on bench

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more