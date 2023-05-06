TV View: Eoin Cadogan and Bubbles O'Dwyer thrilled by Cork v Tipp classic

A game to savour for the hurling enthusiasts that witnessed this epic Munster Senior hurling championship clash between Cork and Tipperary that ended in stalemate, 4-19 to 2-25.

There will be a lot of disappointed pensioners and GAA fans, not alone in Cork and Tipperary but in every corner of Ireland, who were denied the right to have free-to-air TV for this magnificent game. Instead, it was on the GAAGo subscription service that requires good broadband to function.

The electric atmosphere at Páirc Uí Chaoimh made their pundits Cork’s Eoin Cadogan and Tipp’s John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer upbeat prior to throw-in, alongside

host Grainne McElwain.

Cadogan said: "Looking at the manner Cork played last week you would like to think they can repeat that performance but I do feel Tipperary will be a tougher obstacle."

In typical Bubbles’ style, he replied with confidence.

“I do feel Cork were impressive against Waterford when they swamped centre field and won the battle but I am confident Liam Cahill and his selectors will have a good winning plan for that department."

BLISTERING

The opening 35-plus minutes were riveting with Cork having a blistering opening five minutes but incredibly the Rebels were outscored 0-10 to 0-1 from the 10th minute to the 25th in a stunning Tipp period. Goals from Deccie Dalton and Robbie O’Flynn kept Cork within striking distance trailing 0-14 to 2-6 at the break.

Although Eoin Cadogan was pleased the start and finish to the half, he felt Tipperary were clinical for long periods.

“We got a great start but credit to Tipp they struck over some clinical points and we will need to be sharper in the second half as this Tipperary side look well-balanced.”

Naturally Bubbles was elated: “Cork had a thundering start but we weathered the storm and I thought we were better side in this half and should be further ahead. Just when punters thought they had witnessed a quality first half what was to unfold in the second half was right from the top drawer."

In the closing minutes, Cork looked to be on the losing end but substitute Brian Hayes raised a green flag following a superb assist from Shane Kingston and Dalton.

MVP

The sound of the final whistle brought an end to a wonderful spectacle with Tipperary’s Alan Tynan named Man of the Match.

Tynan said: "It’s a tough one to take as it was a whirlwind game but we had the upper hand in the first half but Cork simply wouldn’t stop fighting and they went to the very end with us."

Cork manager Pat Ryan was pleased with the character of his side shown when their backs were to the wall.

"The lads did very well and although we scored four goals there were a few more that we could have executed but to be fair I think we will not complain as both sides didn’t deserve to lose.”

Tipperary captain Noel McGrath reflected: "It was so frantic as there was so much going on out there, especially in the second half and to be fair with the crowd that were here it really showed what this Munster championship is all about."