Spioraid Naoimh win Simcox Cup

CORK secondary school Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh recently captured the Simcox Cup after an 18-year wait following their win against Skibbereen Community School in Clonakilty.

The Bishopstown secondary school defeated Skibbereen CS by one point on a full-time scoreline of 1-5 to 1-4 which enabled them to win the Cork Colleges Senior A football title for the first time since 2005.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh were guided to Simcox Cup glory by their coach Anthony Seymour, who memorably helped the Cork city team win the Corn Ui Mhuiri back in 2005 after they defeated St Brendan’s. Anthony was also a member of the Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh squad who won the Simcox Cup in 2005.

Anthony who plays as a goalkeeper with Castlehaven was thrilled to help his side win the Simcox Cup final after a very long absence.

“It is a great achievement to win the Simcox Cup. It is a wonderful and unforgettable achievement that I'm sure the lads will remember long after they have left the school,” he said.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh and Skibbereen Community School have enjoyed a number of close battles in recent seasons. Anthony knew defeating them would require his players to ‘dig’ deep as he revealed.

“It was a very hard fought win on the day. They are a very good team. We had to work so hard to win. We knew it would be tough and we were going to have to earn our win. That was the message we were drilling into the lads all week that they were going to have to dig deep but the feeling afterwards would be worth it. The players deserve great credit for sticking to the game plan and coming out victorious," he said.

What made their Simcox Cup final win extra special was the fact the Bishopstown secondary school team trailed at half-time by two points having played with the aid of the wind. Anthony said he wasn’t worried at half-time as he knew a few small adjustments would make a big difference in the second half.

“Strangely enough I was not worried at all at half-time with the situation we found ourselves in. We addressed it at half time and we produced a very strong performance in the second half.

“It was the third time this season in a big game that we found ourselves behind and playing against the elements in the second half."

"On each occasion, we won so if anything I was more confident that we could control the game more in the second half with a few small adjustments. Our players displayed plenty of drive and spirit in the second half.” he added.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh captain James Byrne from the Ballinora club being presented with the Simcox Cup after his side defeated Skibbereen CS.

“Every setback just makes them more determined to achieve their goals,” said the proud coach about his players who recently won the Cork Colleges Senior A football title.

“The lads showed great character in the second half. It is a testament to the group of young men we have had this year. They possess an unreal never say die attitude. We have different types of leaders in the group and there is a real resilience to them. They are great ambassadors for the school and for their respective club teams.”

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh were missing a few influential players for the Simcox Cup final against Skibbereen CS for a variety of reasons. Some players were missing because of inter-county commitments, while other players missed out through injury. This meant that younger players in the squad had to step up in the Simcox Cup final. Anthony paid tribute to the strength in depth of their panel.

“We were missing a good few players due to injury and inter-county commitments.

"Our players stood up and we certainly showed our strength in depth. We had to."

"All year we mentioned the need for a strong panel of players who would be pushing each other on.

“What came about the week of the final showed that we were successful in building a strong panel. We had injuries to players which were picked up recently in club games and to important players like Bill Cahill whose scores against Rochestown had kicked us into the final. Rob Quirke was also a big loss. He managed to play ten mins at the end and in that time he made a big contribution.

"He scored an important point and created a gap for the goal. He also won a huge kick out at the end to secure us possession. We were also without our four players on the Cork minor panel and one player who was involved with the Cork U20 hurling team,” he added.

Anthony admits it is a ‘special’ feeling to have uniquely won a Simcox Cup both as a player and coach with this alma mater Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh.

“I was on the squad as a player 18 years ago when we last won the Simcox Cup. It doesn't feel that long ago, but it was special to come back as a teacher and win it again. I am delighted with the progress of our squad this year.

"Winning the Simcox Cup is a great reward for all the hard work put in by so many coaches and everyone associated with the school and in the community. We are very grateful for all the great work that has been undertaken by many people in the local clubs over a number of years.”