College Corinthians take advantage of their second chance beating Douglas Hall to reach the U17 league play-off final

Douglas Hall 1

College Corinthians 2

College Corinthians had to pull out all the stops to beat Douglas Hall by two goals to one in the second Daly Industrial Supplies Under 17 Premier League play-off semi final at a very wet Ballea Park last Thursday night.

Before I start my report, I must give credit to both sides for putting on a good display of football in terrible wet conditions.

It was as a very intense few days for the Cor’s lads as this was their second game in three days, but when they trooped off the Astro pitch they were wet, tired, and mentally drained.

However, they were happy knowing they will playing in the final tomorrow night against Carrigaline United.

Corinthians took a early 1-0 lead with a Aaron Gui headed goal, but the game was levelled 1-1 in the 17th minute, when the Hall’s Ronan O’Shea powerful effort hit the back of the net.

Cors restored their lead 2-1 four minutes before halftime with a fine finish by Noah Ryan.

Referee Damien Klier with his assistant referee’s Dave Finnegan and Fionn O’Sullivan before the Under 17 Premier League semi final at Ballea Park last Thursday night. Corinthians

Both sides had some chances in the second half, but a mixture of good defending and goalkeeping ensured the scoreline didn't change with the Cors winning out by two goal to one.

Cors got off to a dream start to the game, and took the lead 1-0 after four minutes, when Sam O’Connell floated in a dangerous cross for Aaron Gui who was waiting at the back post and he powered his header into the back of the net.

The game could have been level in the 15th minute, when the Hall’s Ronan O’Shea made a darting run into the Cor’s box and struck a lovely effort that was heading for the back of the net, but Raymond Foley-Kiss pushed his shot around the post.

The game was level 1-1 two minutes later, Andrew Murray played a superb ball across the 18 yard box for Ronan O’Shea to strike a powerful effort past Foley-Kiss.

Cors struck again in the 41st minute, when Noah Ryan powered home a Jamie O’Brien cross.

The pace of the game dropped dramatically in the second half, however it was the Hall who could have levelled the game in the 57th minute.

Brian Lenihan picked up a loose ball from outside the box, he left fly a thumping effort, but Foley-Kiss made another superb save.

Corinthians then went close two minutes later, Ryan chipped a high ball across the box, but it just went over the head of the incoming Rory Black.

As the game matured the Cors players were feeling the effects of playing two games in three days, however, to a man they defended as if their lives depended on it and got their rewards with a place in the final tomorrow night, Tuesday.

John O’Brien manager of the College Corinthians wishing Douglas Hall’s manger Rory O’Shea the best of luck before the Under 17 Premier League semifinal at Ballea Park last Thursday night.

DOUGLAS HALL: Lucas Kennedy, Ben Heas, Owin Twohig, Eoin Kelly, Dara O’Brien, George Howard, Andrew Murray, Brian Lenihan, Ronan O’Shea, Ronan Twomey, Ronan O’Kelly.

Subs: Louca Oloto for O’Kelly (ht), Eoin O’Brien for Twohig (59).

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Raymond Foley-Kiss, James O’Brien, Oscar McCarthy, Samuel O’Brien, Harry Wixted, James O’Connor, Sam O’Connell, Jayden O’Leary, Noah Ryan, Jimmy Harte, Aaron Gui.

Subs: Rory Black for O’Connor (40), Brian O’Sullivan-O’Connell for Jamie O’Brien (62), Jayden Adair-Bell for Gui (78), Padraig McGrath for Ryan (83).

Referee; Damien Klier.

Assistant Referee’s: Dave Finnegan, Fionn O’Sullivan.