Cork Darts: Gallows on course to pick up more silverware

The Gallows ladies picked up three points from their home meeting against the Glenryan Tavern second team and they will surely be happy with the return from the encounter as they aim for a play-off spot and add to their silverware collection in the ladies B division shield.

Gallows began this ladies B grade encounter with a loss as their number one on the night Pauline Costigan went down 2-0 to Glenryan’s Kellie Ann Byrne but they were soon all square as Mary Tynan took the second game 2-1 for the home side against Christine Hennessy.

Another loss for the Gallows saw their number three Sinead Worboys fall to Glenryan Tavern’s Susan Herlihy as the Gallows player suffered a 2-1 defeat but all then changed for the home side as they accounted for the remaining two points with the evergreen Helen Lawton showing the way as she was 2-1 better than Teresa Kelleher and Lawton was followed by Mariah Bennett as she accounted for the Glenryan’s Lilly Byrne also by 2-1.

The Glenryan Tavern had a similar result from their home game against the Red Cove Inn with Mary O’Connor making sure of the first point on the night as she accounted for Red Cove number one Lillian Higgins by 2-0.

Hannah Shinkwin was unable to keep the momentum going for the home side as she went down 2-0 against Rosarie Callnan and it was two-in-a-row for the Red Cove Inn as Mags Kelly came through as 2-1 winner in her close and exciting third game against a very unlucky Sharon Lynch.

Alice Twohig, however, made sure that this clash would go to the final game of the evening before a winner was decided as she was very impressive in her 2-0 win over Red Cove Inn number four Lynda Lynch and in what was a really exciting final game in was the home player Allison Goulding who took the honours by 2-0.

Over in the ladies A division the River Lane certainly improved their intentions to make the knockout stages of the shield as they hit the Residence for four in their meeting at the River Lane.

River Lane winners were Gillian French, Jo Mackle Nuala Madden and Eileen O’Neill with the sole point for Residence coming from Maria Healy.

Ma Dulleas played host to the Joshua Tree also in ladies A grade and it was Ma Dulleas who came out winners here, albeit narrowly as one would expect in a clash between them both, and it was Kathleen Doyle, Katherine Hewitt and Aisling Coomey who all won for Ma Dulleas while winners for the Joshua Tree were Siobhan Keohane and Kelly Ford.

The ladies finals night in both the A and B divisions are pencilled in for Thursday, June 1.