Cork Leagues: Nemo Rangers head west to meet old rivals Castlehaven in Division 1

HOLDERS Nemo Rangers travel west to face old adversaries Castlehaven in the stand-out game in round 6 of the Cork Credit Unions Leagues on Sunday morning at 11.30.

Two points separate the pair at the top of Division 1, where the city club boast a 100% record, which the Haven also enjoyed until well beaten by St Finbarr’s the last day.

The ’Barr’s are nicely poised to take advantage of developments down west as they trail the Haven by a point in the search for a top two finish and a place in the final.

They’re also on their travels heading to play Kiskeam, who picked an important set of points away to Eire Og last time out.

Nemo needed an improved second-half display to eventually wear down the usual stubborn challenge presented by Cill na Marta, Luke Connolly’s 2-6 proving invaluable.

Cork U20s’ exit in Munster paves the way for players to drift back to their clubs which means Nemo’s fire power up front could be further boosted by Ross Corkery’s availability while the Haven’s Thomas O’Mahony is an option at wing-back.

The ’Barr’s also came good after half-time against the Haven having been level at the break, another 0-3 from newcomer Reese McInerney and a Cian O’Sullivan goal guiding them to seven-point victory.

Douglas were the highest scores in the last round, compiling 3-12 against Valley Rovers, when Sean Wilson and Brian Lynch made significant contributions to help move to fourth.

They host Eire Og on Saturday afternoon bidding to stay on the fringes of the chase though Douglas’s one-point lead over their opponents and Cill na Martra reflects the highly competitive nature of the division.

And it’s the same in the other sections as well, like in Division 2, where four clubs, Clonakilty, Newcestown, Carrigaline and Fermoy are separated by just two points.

Newcestown will leapfrog Clon into pole position by overcoming Ballingeary this evening with Clon awaiting Fermoy tomorrow evening, when Carrigaline host Kanturk, who are second from bottom.

Division 3 is also tight with Mallow leading the way on nine points, three more than Bishopstown in fifth and Macroom, Knocknagree and Dohenys firmly in the mix, too.

Second-placed Macroom will go top if they defeat Dohenys in Dunmanway tomorrow evening with Mallow playing Ilen Rovers at home on Sunday morning and Knocknagree taking on the Town on their own patch.

It’s also the start of the confined county junior B and C championships with Ballyphehane flying the city flag in the B and Rochestown, Lough Rovers and Rathpeacon in the C grade.

CORK CREDIT UNIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES:

THURSDAY:

Division 2: Newcestown v Ballingeary, Newcestown, 7.15.

Division 4: Bandon v Na Piarsaigh, Bandon, 7.30.

County JBFC: Belgooly v Shanballymore, Mayfield, 7.30.

FRIDAY:

Division 2: St Michael’s v O’Donovan Rossa, Mahon, 7.30; Carrigaline v Kanturk, Carrigaline, 8pm; Clonakilty v Fermoy, Clonakilty, 8pm.

Division 3: Dohenys v Macroom, Dunmanway, 7.45.

Division 4: Newmarket v Iveleary, Newmarket, 7.45.

SATURDAY:

Division 1: Douglas v Eire Og, Douglas, 4.30.

Division 3: Nemo Rangers v Rockchapel, Trabeg, 3pm.

Division 6: St Finbarr’s v Kildorrery, Togher, 3pm; St Nick’s v Gabriel Rangers, Glen Field, 3pm.

Division 7: St Michael’s v St James, Mahon, 3pm.

JBFC: St Oliver Plunkett’s v St Catherine’s, Blarney, 3pm; Glengarriffe v Doneraile, Cill na Martra, 3pm; Crosshaven v Castlelyons, Ballincollig, 3pm; Deel Rovers v Ballyphehane, Ballyclough, 3pm.

JCFC: Lough Rovers v Freemount, Mourne Abbey, 3pm; Abbey Rovers v Rathpeacon, Carrignavar, 3pm; Gleann na Laoi v St John’s, Donoughmore, 3pm.

SUNDAY:

Division 1: Carbery Rangers v Valley Rovers, Rosscarbery, 11.30; Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers, Castlehaven, 11.30; Cill na Martra v Ballincollig, Cill na Martra, 11.30; Kiskeam v St Finbarr’s, Kiskeam, 11.30.

Division 2: Clyda Rovers v Aghada, Mourne Abbey, 11am.

Division 3: Knocknagree v Bishopstown, Knocknagree, 11.30; Mallow v Ilen Rovers, Mallow, 11.30; Castletownbere v Glanworth, Castletownbere, 2pm.

Division 4: Aghabullogue v Mitchelstown, Coachford, 11.30; Naomh Aban v Bantry Blues, Ballyvourney, 11.30; St Vincent’s v Kilshannig, Knocknaheeney, 11.30.

Division 5: Adrigole v Dromtarriffe, Adrigole, 11.30; Ballinora v Ballydesmond, Ballymaw, 11.30; Boherbue v Glenville, Boherbue, 11.30; Mayfield v Kinsale, Mayfield, 11.30; Millstreet v Glanmire, Millstreet, 11.30.

Division 6: Buttevant v KIlmurry, Buttevant, 11.30; Cobh v Urhan, Cobh, 2.30.

Division 7: Aghinagh v Cullen, Aghinagh, 11.30; Ballinhassig v Argideen Rangers, Ballinhassig, 11.30; Castlemagner v Ballyclough, Castlemagner, 11.30.

JBFC: Garnish v Clann nan Gael, Wolfe Tone Park, 3pm; Muintir Bhaire v Goleen, Ballydehob, 3pm.

JCFC: Grange v Lismire, Mallow, 3pm.