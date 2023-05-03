Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 09:17

Munster championship off to a flyer

Munster championship off to a flyer

Clare’s Peter Duggan and David Fitzgerald celebrate after last weekend’s win over Limerick. Picture: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Sarah O’Dwyer

WE’RE now two weeks into the Munster hurling championship, with Clare, Limerick and Waterford having two games played each, and Cork and Tipp just one.

As is usually the case, Munster hurling lives up to the hype — well, for the most part.

To address the obvious, it looks like a very long road back for Waterford after the weekend’s performance. That’s disappointing, given I had expected their solid performance against Limerick two weeks ago to have stood to them.

They had been written off by many going into the Munster championship, but held their own against the Treaty men. I’m not sure what went wrong on Sunday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for them, they simply never seemed to get out of the starting blocks.

One point in the first 20 minutes or so isn’t anywhere near the type of scoring needed in this championship. As things stand, they could make it back from the brink, but I think it’s doubtful.

Cork, on the other hand, began their Munster championship campaign a week later than all of the other counties, and got the job done. They looked relatively solid throughout the pitch, however, Waterford had a couple of potential goal chances. If any of those had come off, and they might have on another day, the scoreline could have been much tighter.

The game of the weekend was undoubtedly Limerick versus Clare in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night, however. It should have been on free-to-air TV, but in fairness the GAAGo coverage was top notch, and the teams gave viewers full value for money.

Limerick were tipped as clear favourites to win Munster from the word go this year, but their dominance has faltered. Following a slower start than expected against Waterford on week one — winning by just two points, I thought they’d come out last weekend and take a scalp — especially given Clare were coming in off the back off a loss to Tipperary.

Limerick had all their big names playing or available, they were just out-worked and out-hurled all over the pitch. A late goal in their favour looked like it could have turned the tide, but Clare never let up.

Cork’s Seamus Harnedy scores a points despite pressure from Waterford’s Mark Fitzgerald. Pic: INPHO/Ken Sutton
Cork’s Seamus Harnedy scores a points despite pressure from Waterford’s Mark Fitzgerald. Pic: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Not one of the pundits on GAAGo predicted a Clare win, and in all honesty, I agreed with them before the game. Come half time, the potential for the Banner men to make the trip to Limerick count was there.

I did question if they could keep their pace and intensity up for the full game, but they certainly did. They looked very strong, and much better prepared than they did against Tipperary.

Clare had lost out to the Premier two weeks ago, which is disappointing in their own back yard given it would have been a game they would definitely targeted to win. Going in against Limerick following a defeat like that could have been exceptionally difficult. They worked hard, kept their heads up, and got the job done. And, without Nickie Quaide, Limerick could certainly have lost by more.

Lastly, Tipperary have played just one game so far in the championship. The weekend gone was a free weekend for the Premier side. Having overcome Clare in the melting-pot that is Cusack Park in round one two weekends ago, maybe Liam Cahill’s side could have benefitted from having a run out for a second weekend in a row to keep their momentum going.

They showed some promise in their first outing, with some championship debutantes showing their metal, and with the side holding out to secure two points on the board.

From a positive side, Tipperary looked lethal up front, scoring five goals — some due to sheer brilliance and others due to mistakes from Clare’s goalkeeper and backs.

What Cahill’s men must improve on is closing out the game — despite being on top of large periods of that game, Clare came very close to catching them.

Before round two I would have predicted that Limerick would be Munster champions, with Tipp and Cork the two likely to also make it into the All-Ireland series in no particular order.

Now, it’s anyone’s guess. Thanks to Clare, the Munster senior hurling championship has been blown wide open.

More in this section

Midleton’s Ross O’Regan hits 1-5 from play to help his team beat Bride Rovers in the SHL Midleton’s Ross O’Regan hits 1-5 from play to help his team beat Bride Rovers in the SHL
Manchester United v Rochdale - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford Cork’s Brian Barry Murphy helps Man City win third U21 Premier League title in a row 
Glen Rovers v Erins Own - Cork County Premier Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Late Matt O’Riordan point seals the win for Erin's Own over Charleville in senior hurling league
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Cameron Young is yet to win on the PGA Tour. Can he change that this weekend?</p>

The Longshot: Cam Young can go deep at Hollow to register first win

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more