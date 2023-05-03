Dungourney GAA Club continue To Make Progress 

2022 will be remembered as an historic year for Dungourney as they claimed county honours by winning the Co-Op Superstores intermediate hurling championship.

Rated as wide outsiders at the start of the campaign, the men in the famous sash jerseys produced a series of top notch performances and eventually brought home the Paddy Walsh Cup with a merited win over Cloughduv in the final.

Since then it has been go, go, go - on and off the field.

Already in the midst of development last summer, success on the field of play has thrust the club further into the spotlight and everybody seems to have embraced the work ethic.

Their home grounds are undergoing a makeover, the influx of eight players from the minor grade has greatly swelled the playing panel and the social scene is buzzing with new initiatives having been introduced.

The whole club is driving forward together, energised by succes on the field and led by a hard working ambitious committee who want only the best for the club they love.

It's a work in progress and it's clear that it's a project that is set to develop further in the months and years ahead. Jack Leahy's role with the Cork under 20 team and Killian O'Callaghan's regular selection with the county minors indicates that Dungourney are producing some top quality individual stars and there's more to follow through the Kiltha Og unde age production line, which has greatly benefited both Dungounrey and Castlemarty in their country winning years Dungourney's industrious chairman Declan O'Callaghan says it was certainly an exciting era.

"Being honest a few years back, we were not in a very good place," but things have changed dramatically.

"Last year on the field of play was a miracle, such a memorable season for everybody. We are just hoping that we can maintain the momentum.

"The fact we have a big group of players joining the panel this season from Kiltha Og allied to the return of guys who were abroad or injured has been a great shot in the arm.

"Our challenge now is to keep those players who are emerging from under age very much invloved - keep them playing in the years ahead.

"With Jack (Leahy) and Killian (O'Callaghan) playing with Cork teams, it is also a great lift to players at all levels.

"It's a huge boost for the younger generation coming up the age brackets and likewise is great for the seasoned campaigners to see the calibre of players that are now around the place.

"Being in a rural setting, the GAA club is of course very much at the heart of the community and we are conscious that we have to broaden our range of activities..

"Badminton, zumba, social walks and the introduction of "gaelic for mothers and others" ar eproving very popular.

"An experienced, tried and trusted cohort of personnel have been joined by new committee members over the past few years and the results of the labours are there for all to see," said Declan.

Facilities have also been greatly upgraded - the latest workload has focussed on the revamp of the old dressing rooms, addition of new toilets, as well as a new walkway around the pitch and completion of new perimeter fencing.

The felling of the trees which wrapped around one side of the ground has opened up a new landscape in recent years and it seems everybody within the club structure is setting their sights on new horizons as the bar is being raised on and off the field.

On the playing pitch , Dungourney have also settled on their task.

Division 5 hurling league has plenty of interesting challenges. Five points from their first three games was a very handsome return.

Since then they have suffered narrow defeats to Argideen Rangers and Watergrasshill.

First up for Dungourney in their new surroundings of the premier intermediate championship is a trip to Cobh to play Ballincollig on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A quick turnaround has Castlelyons as round 2 opponents in Rathcormac the week after before the final group game against Bandon in Cloughduv in early September.

It's a tough baptism in this grade against seasoned campaigners, but Dungounrey took every challenge in their stride in 2022 - nobody will underestimate this emerging team.