Rob Heffernan gets City AC up and running

TO play any type of sport, you need physical fitness.

Physical fitness for sport can be divided into six main foundation elements: Endurance, Strength, Speed, Agility, Power, and Mobility.

As a footballer, over the years I have come across many different types of players.

The naturally talented, the super fit, technically brilliant, and strong.

All these different types of players are what collectively make a good team however the type of player who has always stood out for me for different reasons is the player who could run all day.

Not always the best footballer by no means, but sometimes the fastest and fittest player was our most important player on the pitch.

And for this reason alone I agree with what Rob Heffernan says when he believes athletics should be the basis for all sports.

Recently I caught up with the former Olympian and he spoke excitedly about his new athletics club Cork City AC, and here he tells us about the massive growth in such a short period of time and how he believes his club will make a massive difference to the people of Cork.

19th June 2022 Former Olympian Rob Heffernan starts off the runners and walkers taking part in Challenge 21 fundraiser in aid of The Down Syndrome centre in Cork from Haulbowline to Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“I grew up playing GAA for Nemo and I ended up being an athlete because that’s what I was pre disposed to ultimately,” said Heffernan. "There’s so many kids out there who aren’t necessarily going to be footballers yet you need athleticism now to be a footballer, or a hurler, you need it for everything so I feel if kids are introduced to athletics which includes running, walking, jumping, shot putt, all of the disciplines, then who knows they might find a passion for one of those.

"It’s now our responsibility to expose the kids to these things.

“Blackrock, Douglas and Mahon, is a huge area not to have an athletics club. I am thrilled that we started one and it is thriving.

"There was definitely a need for a club and already we have over 200 members who have never tried athletics before which is brilliant and I have no doubt that this will help with their other sports.

“We’re certainly not going down the route of competing against other sporting clubs in the area, in fact we’re trying to work in conjunction with them because it’s going to make them fit and healthier kids, it will make them a better overall athlete and also it will help with society because people will be happier if they’re active, more respect for work if they’re working and training hard, so there’s a huge knock on effect socially as well.

“We have world champions coaching I’m still a member of Togher AC but I feel if you look at Togher club, I don’t think there are any athletes from Togher at the club which is alarming.

"Ultimately if we had the man power to have athletics clubs in every parish like the GAA and work in tandem with them it would be ideal. The people I have involved are brilliant.

"All really successful in their own line of work. Great friends of mine. Not necessarily coming from an athletics background people but business and dedicated people such as a bank manager, school principal, PE teacher, solicitors, psychologists, all sports mad enthusiasts and a fantastic coaches such as Pa Murphy, Dervla O’Rourke and her husband Peter O’Leary who is a former world champion sailor, Callum Wilkinson, Sean Doyle and my wife Marian, all former Olympians.

“Our singlet is reminiscent of the Cork GAA 1990 jersey.

Rob Heffernan

An iconic Cork top and that’s why I also called the club Cork City AC because we were lacking clubs in Cork and our club is for anyone in Cork. The name alone to run in the red of Cork with the crest on the singlet is a massive.

To have so many Olympic athletes involved in the club who understand high performance sport is so important. I know this is the club I would want my kids part of.

“We also understand exercise for movement and physical and mental well being so we’re trying to cover all areas.

Aidan Hogan will lead the leisure side of the club alongside Tony O’Sullivan and Timmy Barry who will be a massive help.

So we expect a massive growth in the not too distant future.

“There are four upcoming events across Ireland and we are absolutely thrilled to host the Munster event. Athletics Ireland and Leevale have been a massive help for us and it goes to show that Athletic clubs enjoy healthy competition because it is so important in order for the sport to grow.

“We train in Douglas community school on Mondays, Nagle school on Wednesdays, Mardyke track on Saturday mornings and the Leisure group on Sunday mornings.

"So we really are trying to cater for everyone. We can guarantee that the training provided will help kids across all sporting codes.”