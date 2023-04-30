How the Cork hurlers rated in big win over Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Patrick Collins: Quiet first half as Waterford struggled but made some fine saves in the second period, including a stunning reaction stop at a key stage. 8

Niall O’Leary: On Dessie Hutchinson watch at throw-in and did a very solid job. Distribution was on the money as always. 7

Damien Cahalane: Commanding in the air at full-back and prevented two goals in the second half, repelling a crafty short free and blocking another with his helmet. 8

Ger Millerick: Hurled a lot following his marker out the field and was fouled for two converted frees. As efficient as ever in that role. 8

Tommy O’Connell: Had his hands full with Jack Prendergast in the air but brought massive intensity. After a switch settled and was highly involved in the second half, thundering up the wing, 7

Ciarán Joyce: With Waterford's set up he was able to drop off as a sweeper. Cleaned up time and again and put in some fierce hits when needed. 7

Rob Downey: Boomed over a couple of monster first-half points. Excellent under the long deliveries throughout. 8

Brian Roche: Ball of energy, unlucky not to raise a green flag which he turned into a point. Showed no fear on his full debut.

Brian Roche of Cork scores a point despite the efforts of Jack Fagan of Waterford. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Official Man of the Match and emerged with his reputation hugely enhanced after duelling with Jamie Barron. 9

Luke Meade: Wearing 13 but roaming deep, he was his usual unselfish self and on the scoresheet too.

There's a pattern since his debut in 2017, when Meade goes well, Cork win. 8

Darragh Fitzgibbon: On fire in the opening exchanges with three early points and a couple of misses. Always involved and finished with 0-4. 8

Conor Lehane: Couple of classy first-half scores. Worked hard. 7

Declan Dalton: Power and heft at wing-forward. Smashed over two huge frees from long range and a neat score from play. 7

Shane Barrett: Kept running off the shoulder at pace, which is his best deployment. Scored a fine point and could have had a couple more. 7

Séamus Harnedy: Quiet start but once he clicked into gear fired three classy scores.

Cork's Seamus Harnedy scores point despite pressure from Waterford’s Mark Fitzgerald. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Reliable. 8

Patrick Horgan: As dangerous as ever. Two trademark points from play off either side, two assists and his usual quota of frees. 8

SUBS

Robbie O'Flynn: Marked his welcome return from injury with a pair of sweet points in a 25-minute run. 7

Padraig Power: Showed well on his debut without getting any good possession as the game petered out. 6

Shane Kingston: Lively appearance. Fouled for a free and had a wide. 6

Conor Cahalane, Cormac O'Brien: Late appearances. 6