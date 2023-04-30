How the Cork hurlers rated in big win over Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Quiet first half as Waterford struggled but made some fine saves in the second period, including a stunning reaction stop at a key stage.
On Dessie Hutchinson watch at throw-in and did a very solid job. Distribution was on the money as always.
Commanding in the air at full-back and prevented two goals in the second half, repelling a crafty short free and blocking another with his helmet.
Hurled a lot following his marker out the field and was fouled for two converted frees. As efficient as ever in that role.
Had his hands full with Jack Prendergast in the air but brought massive intensity. After a switch settled and was highly involved in the second half, thundering up the wing,
With Waterford's set up he was able to drop off as a sweeper. Cleaned up time and again and put in some fierce hits when needed.
Boomed over a couple of monster first-half points. Excellent under the long deliveries throughout.
Brian Roche: Ball of energy, unlucky not to raise a green flag which he turned into a point. Showed no fear on his full debut.
Official Man of the Match and emerged with his reputation hugely enhanced after duelling with Jamie Barron.
Wearing 13 but roaming deep, he was his usual unselfish self and on the scoresheet too.
There's a pattern since his debut in 2017, when Meade goes well, Cork win.
On fire in the opening exchanges with three early points and a couple of misses. Always involved and finished with 0-4.
Couple of classy first-half scores. Worked hard.
Power and heft at wing-forward. Smashed over two huge frees from long range and a neat score from play.
Kept running off the shoulder at pace, which is his best deployment. Scored a fine point and could have had a couple more.
Séamus Harnedy: Quiet start but once he clicked into gear fired three classy scores.
Reliable. 8
As dangerous as ever. Two trademark points from play off either side, two assists and his usual quota of frees.
Marked his welcome return from injury with a pair of sweet points in a 25-minute run.
Showed well on his debut without getting any good possession as the game petered out.
Lively appearance. Fouled for a free and had a wide.
Late appearances.