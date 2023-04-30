Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 19:15

How the Cork hurlers rated in big win over Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Rebels were too slick and balanced for a disappointing Déise
How the Cork hurlers rated in big win over Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Rob Downey of Cork in action against Jack Prendergast of Waterford. The defender hit two big points from distance. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

Patrick Collins: Quiet first half as Waterford struggled but made some fine saves in the second period, including a stunning reaction stop at a key stage.  

Niall O’Leary: On Dessie Hutchinson watch at throw-in and did a very solid job. Distribution was on the money as always. 7

Damien Cahalane: Commanding in the air at full-back and prevented two goals in the second half, repelling a crafty short free and blocking another with his helmet. 8 

Ger Millerick: Hurled a lot following his marker out the field and was fouled for two converted frees. As efficient as ever in that role. 8 

Tommy O’Connell: Had his hands full with Jack Prendergast in the air but brought massive intensity. After a switch settled and was highly involved in the second half, thundering up the wing, 7

Ciarán Joyce: With Waterford's set up he was able to drop off as a sweeper. Cleaned up time and again and put in some fierce hits when needed. 7 

Rob Downey: Boomed over a couple of monster first-half points. Excellent under the long deliveries throughout. 8

Brian Roche: Ball of energy, unlucky not to raise a green flag which he turned into a point. Showed no fear on his full debut.

Brian Roche of Cork scores a point despite the efforts of Jack Fagan of Waterford. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Brian Roche of Cork scores a point despite the efforts of Jack Fagan of Waterford. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Official Man of the Match and emerged with his reputation hugely enhanced after duelling with Jamie Barron. 9

Luke Meade: Wearing 13 but roaming deep, he was his usual unselfish self and on the scoresheet too. 

There's a pattern since his debut in 2017, when Meade goes well, Cork win. 8

Darragh Fitzgibbon: On fire in the opening exchanges with three early points and a couple of misses. Always involved and finished with 0-4. 8

Conor Lehane: Couple of classy first-half scores. Worked hard. 7

Declan Dalton: Power and heft at wing-forward. Smashed over two huge frees from long range and a neat score from play. 7  

Shane Barrett: Kept running off the shoulder at pace, which is his best deployment. Scored a fine point and could have had a couple more. 7

Séamus Harnedy: Quiet start but once he clicked into gear fired three classy scores.

Cork's Seamus Harnedy scores point despite pressure from Waterford’s Mark Fitzgerald. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton
Cork's Seamus Harnedy scores point despite pressure from Waterford’s Mark Fitzgerald. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Reliable. 8 

Patrick Horgan: As dangerous as ever. Two trademark points from play off either side, two assists and his usual quota of frees. 8

SUBS 

Robbie O'Flynn: Marked his welcome return from injury with a pair of sweet points in a 25-minute run. 7

Padraig Power: Showed well on his debut without getting any good possession as the game petered out. 6

Shane Kingston: Lively appearance. Fouled for a free and had a wide. 6

Conor Cahalane, Cormac O'Brien: Late appearances. 6

More in this section

Limerick v Cork - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Round 5 U20 boss Ben O'Connor hits out at GAA over rule impacting Eoin Downey
Cork v Wexford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Cork team v Waterford is named: Tommy O'Connell and Brian Roche make first championship starts
Ben O’Connor tackles James Doherty 17/10/2020 Dual star Ben O'Connor named at centre-back on Cork U20 team for Limerick game
John Caulfield's Galway United dig out a win over Cobh Ramblers

John Caulfield's Galway United dig out a win over Cobh Ramblers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more