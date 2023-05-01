Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 09:55

Fintan O'Leary goal crucial as Ballinhassig beat rivals Valley Rovers

Ballinhassig stalwart Fintan O'Leary hit 1-3 against Valley Rovers. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Barry O'Mahony

Ballinhassig 1-18 Valley Rovers 0-14 

BALLINHASSIG maintained their perfect start to the RedFM Division 4 Hurling League following a hard-fought win over neighbours Valley Rovers in ideal conditions. 

The hosts had many fine performers, up front Brian Lynch, Fintan O’Leary, Evan Cullinane and Richie Lombard were integral while Kevin Maguire and Michael Collins stood out in defence. 

Evan Cullinane on the move for Ballinhassig. Picture: Larry Cummins

Valley Rovers were too reliant on Colm Butler, with the latter scoring eight points, all from frees. 

The hard-working Cormac Kilduff landed two points from midfield while John Cottrell despite not getting on the scoresheet made his presence felt winning a number of puck outs while also winning a couple of dirty balls.

In a fiery encounter played in front of a large crowd, Valleys, who have former Cork star Paudie O’Sullivan part of the management team, led 0-2 to 0-1 after six minutes before the experienced O’Leary billowed the back of the net from close-range, a vital goal for the Blues. The away team didn’t panic and hit five of the next seven points to lead by the minimum, 0-7 to 1-3, after 20 minutes. 

The sides traded points until a Butler free gave the team in green and white a two-point advantage with four minutes remaining in the first half. The Blues finished strongly and three unanswered white flags gave the hosts a slender lead at the break. Lynch (two frees) and an O’Leary effort with the crucial scores: 1-7 to 0-9.

On the resumption, Ballinhassig made a decent start as four consecutive points pushed the winners five clear. Valleys did have a purple patch of their own as four white flags on the trot left the minimum between the teams with 15 minutes remaining, 1-11 to 0-13.

The Blues tacked on two points through Conor Desmond and Grainger before a Butler free left just two points between the sides with 12 minutes remaining. The away team would fail to score for the remainder of the game as Ballinhassig scored five consecutive points as their push for promotion remains firmly on track.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: B Lynch 0-8 (0-7 f), F O’Leary 1-3, C Grainger 0-3, E Cullinane 0-2, C Desmond, D O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: C Butler 0-8 f, E O’Shea, C Kilduff 0-2 each, A Kenneally, G Deane 0-1 each.

BALLINHASSIG: M Collins; E Lombard, K Maguire, J Riordan; D O’Donovan, M Collins, M Sheehan; C Desmond, E Finn; E Cullinane, R Lombard, S O’Neill; C Grainger, B Lynch, F O’Leary.

Sub: D O’Sullivan for S O’Neill (40).

VALLEY ROVERS: J Lynch; T O’Brien, M O’Leary, D Lynch; D Murphy, W Hurley, G Deane; C Kilduff, D O’Shea; J Cottrell, A Kenneally, E O’Shea; C O’Shea, M Savic, C Butler.

Subs: E O’Reilly for E O’Shea (51), S O’Leary for D Murphy (55).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

