Millerick points the way for Fr O'Neill's to beat Killeagh in senior hurling league clash

Killeagh 0-12

Fr O’Neill’s 0-15

Fr O’Neill’s came out on top in a battle of attrition against their local rivals in Killeagh on Saturday afternoon in this very close senior hurling league game.

Great performances from Dylan and Ryan McCarthy couldn’t save the hosts from picking up their fifth defeat in five league games, as Joe Millerick’s accuracy from placed balls proved to be key for Fr O’Neill’s.

It was Joe who opened the scoring for the visitors, converting a free after two minutes.

Killeagh’s Andy Leahy replied with an excellent score from a tight angle, but Fr O’Neill’s were the ones to find rhythm.

After a six-minute period without either team raising a flag, the visitors scored four unanswered – a trio of frees from Billy Dunne and a score from Cillian Broderick.

Killeagh finally got going in the second quarter, as wing-back George Walsh scored an excellent long-range effort, while Dylan McCarthy and Gary Leahy also split the posts, reducing their deficit to a single score.

Fr O’Neill’s closed out the half strongly, as Broderick got his second from play, before two placed balls from Millerick put the visitors four up at the break.

The second half started as the first ended, with Millerick putting another free between the posts.

Both traded scores twice, leaving the visitors 0-11 to 0-6 ahead after 40 minutes of play.

As rain began to fall and conditions worsened, the battles for possession became ever more important.

After a lengthy period without a score, the hosts finally kicked into gear, and looked set to mount a late comeback as Dylan McCarthy and Dinny Walsh fired over, before Ryan McCarthy produced an excellent well-worked effort from distance that rallied the home side.

With 12 minutes to go, Liam O’Driscoll split the posts to put Fr O’Neill’s a goal in front.

A further two Dunne frees, and a second O’Driscoll score put the visitors back in the driving seat, leaving Killeagh with five minutes to overturn a six-point deficit.

The hosts battled on, managing to reduce the gap to a goal, but Fr O’Neill’s remained comfortable at the end.

Scorers for Killeagh: D McCarthy 0-4 (0-3 f), G Leahy, R McCarthy 0-2 each, A Leahy, G Walsh, D Walsh, K Budds 0-1 each.

Fr O’Neill’s: Joe Millerick 0-5 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), B Dunne 0-5 f, C Broderick 0-3, L O’Driscoll 0-2.

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill; S Long, P O’Brien, D Hogan; R McCarthy, K Murphy, G Walsh; R Sinclair, M Fitzgerald; S Walsh, S Smiddy, D Walsh; A Leahy, G Leahy, D McCarthy.

Subs: D O’Brien for S Long (h-t, inj), K Budds for M Fitzgerald (36), C Fitzgibbon for R Sinclair (50), C Leahy for S Walsh (55).

FR O’NEILL’S: P O’Sullivan; M Millerick, E Motherway, R Kenneally; A Kenneally, D Harrington, J Barry; Joe Millerick, K O’Sullivan; K O’Connor, C Broderick, J Hankard; John Millerick, L O’Driscoll, B Dunne.

Sub: P Hassett for A Kenneally (7, inj).

Referee: Niall O’Neill (Midleton).