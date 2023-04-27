Cork Leagues: Nemo Rangers, Kilshannig and Boherbue remain top of the class

ONLY three clubs out of 50 still enjoy 100% records across five divisions in the Cork Credit Unions leagues after the fifth round of games.

They are the defending champions Nemo Rangers in Division 1, Kilshannig in Division 4 and Boherbue in Division 5 while the other unbeaten teams, Clonakilty and Carrigaline, are in the thick of a tight Division 2 promotion chase.

Division 1 produced three away wins for Douglas, Kiskeam and Carbery Rangers with Nemo and St Finbarr’s winning at home.

The ’Barr’s ended Castlehaven’s 100% record by registering a 1-10 to 1-4 victory to cut the gap to one point with Douglas a further point behind in fourth.

Clubs are making the most of an opportunity to blood younger players as well as introducing some new recruits from up the country.

The ’Barr’s are a case in point with the likes of Cian O’Sullivan and Dylan Byrne featuring prominently in the scoring stakes, the former with the lone goal and Byrne popping up from defence to land a couple of points.

But, the most striking contribution came from Reece McInerney, who played with Tullylish in the Down intermediate championship last season. He scored 0-6.

Douglas grabbed three goals in their 3-12 to 2-9 win over Valley Rovers with former Kildare under-age player Colm Joyce joining Alan O’Hare, from a penalty, and Adam Cantwell, who netted twice in the previous game against Ballincollig, on the goal-scoring chart.

The big move came in Division 3, where Dohenys suffered their first defeat, losing away to Ilen Rovers by 0-14 to 1-9 and slipping from first to fourth in the table.

Mallow are new leaders on scoring difference from Macroom after pipping Bishopstown by a point though Knocknagree and Dohenys are only a point adrift with the Town just one point further back.

Meanwhile, the final games in the round-robin phase of the Munster Minor Football Championship take place this evening.

Tipperary have full points from wins over Limerick and Waterford and are at home to Clare in Thurles with the Banner needing to win after winning their opening game but losing their second to four-goal Limerick, who also have two points. Limerick will expect to account for pointless Waterford in Rathkeale.

The top two teams at the end of it all will meet in the final of phase one on May 11, the same night holders Kerry travel to play Cork in a quarter-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh with all four sides advancing to the semi-finals proper.

RESULTS: Cork Credit Unions League: Division 1: Ballincollig 1-8 Carbery Rangers 2-7; Eire Og 0-11 Kiskeam 1-9; Nemo Rangers 2-10 Cill na Martra 1-6; St Finbarr’s 1-10 Castlehaven 1-4; Valley Rovers 2-9 Douglas 3-12.

Standings: 1 Nemo 10 pts, 2 Castlehaven 8, 3 St Finbarr’s 7, 4 Douglas 6, 5 Eire Og 5, 6 Cill na Martra 5, 7 Kiskeam 4, 8 Valley Rovers 3, 9 Carbery Rangers 2, 10 Ballincollig 0.

Division 2: Kanturk 0-14 Clyda Rovers 2-10; Aghada 0-8 Clonakilty 1-15; Fermoy 0-11 Newcestown 3-6; O’Donovan Rossa 0-12 Carrigaline 0-15; Ballingeary 0-11 St Michael’s 1-18.

Standings: 1 Clonakilty 9 pts, 2 Newcestown 8, 3 Carrigaline 8, 4 Fermoy 7, 5 Balingeary 5, 6 O’Donovan Rossa 4, 7 St Michael’s 4, 8 Clyda Rovers 3, 9 Kanturk 2, 10 Aghada 0.

Division 3: Rockchapel 2-8 Knocknagree 3-8; Bishopstown 0-11 Mallow 0-12; Macroom 2-8 Castletownbere 1-8; Ilen Rovers 0-14 Dohenys 1-9; Glanworth 0-6 Nemo Rangers 0-7.

Standings: 1 Mallow 8 pts, 2 Macroom 8, 3 Knocknagree 7, 4 Dohenys 7, 5 Bishopstown 6, 6 Castletownbere 4, 7 Ilen Rovers 4, 8 Rockchapel 3, 9 Nemo Rangers 3, 10 Glanworth 0.

Division 4: Kilshannig 0-14 Newmarket 0-12; Iveleary 1-8 Bandon 1-4; Bantry Blues 0-9 Aghabullogue 3-11; Na Piarsaigh 0-6 Naomh Aban 1-11; Mitchelstown 1-3 St Vincent’s 1-13.

Standings: 1 Kilshannig 10 pts, 2 Iveleary 8, 3 Newmarket 8, 4 St Vincent’s 7, 5 Aghabullogue 7, 6 Naomh Aban 4, 7 Bandon 2, 8 Mitchelstown 2, 9 Bantry Blues 2, 10 Na Piarsaigh 0.

Division 5: Dromtarriffe 0-10 Millstreet 1-10; Glenville 3-18 Mayfield 3-7; Kinsale 0-9 Ballinora 0-9; Glanmire 0-8 Boherbue 1-11; Ballydesmond 0-11 Adrigole 0-11.

Standings: 1 Boherbue 10 pts, 2 Ballydesmond 7, 3 Kinsale 7, 4 Glanmire 6, 5 Millstreet 6, 6 Glenville 4, 7 Adrigole 4, 8 Balliora 3, 9 Dromtarriffe 2, 10 Mayfield 1.