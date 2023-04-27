Tony Considine: Cork hurlers must work harder than ever before to signal a new era

WE have the magic of the Munster Championship back again.

It started last weekend with two reasonably good games. I suppose that is the beauty of the format now. You can have so many games

This is a better system than what went before, when maybe a team got only one game in the year, only one chance to prove yourself, and if you lost that, you were gone for the year. This home-and-away arrangement is also very fair. As well as bringing big crowds to the home venue, it is a great revenue spin-off for local businesses.

The idea of three teams coming out of the province is also very good. Years ago only the winners of the Munster final came through to the All-Ireland series. Now if you are not one of the three teams coming out, well, you know you are not good enough.

Winning the Munster final is not as important anymore, but being one of the three teams to emerge is. That is why it is a very cut-throat championship.

The games this weekend should be two crackers, especially Cork and Waterford.

This is Pat Ryan's first year as manager. And what a job he has on his hands, taking over a county who haven't delivered for a number of years, and when I say deliver, it's an All-Ireland title I'm talking about. No pressure Pat! But that is what the Cork public expects deep down.

Cork manager Pat Ryan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

I believe Pat and his management team have worked really hard over the last number of months since they took over from Kieran Kingston, who gave his all for Cork but did not get over the line.

But there is no sympathy in this game. You have to show a ruthless edge to really get what you want, and that includes getting players to perform to the highest standards. You have got to get your game plan right and more importantly, get your players disciplined enough, and aggressive enough, to deliver what you want, both on and off the field.

And remember this Pat, players never blame themselves, they always pass the buck...

To the game: Waterford had a great run against Limerick last week; they could and should have won this game. They will come to Cork with great confidence and will fancy themselves.

BELIEF

But how good is this Waterford team? How much belief have they? Because belief is what was lacking against an underperforming Limerick team with 14 players for nearly all of the second half.

They will have sharpness alright, but Cork have had time to look at them and pick out their strengths and weaknesses.

There is not one word coming out of the Cork camp this year. They are playing their cards very close to their chest and that is the way it should be.

You have to credit management for that. I am trying to guess what Cork team will line out, and the same as most people I don't know.

Who will the six backs be? Well the five to go with Ciaran Joyce? Your guess is as good as mine. I expect whoever they will be will show a real cutting edge, the way all defenders should play. They need to be tight on Stephen Bennett and Dessie Hutchenson, with the right aggression.

I believe Cork have been lacking this for a number of years. Improvement will be needed. I think Cork will pick that type of player; if they are there.

The Cork forward line will be very interesting. I am going to be brave here (or stupid) and pick the forwards I think will play.

Shane Barrett, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O'Flynn, Patrick Horgan, Shane Kingston and Declan Dalton.

Clare's John Conlon and Seamus Harnedy of Cork in action. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

I have named seven, six will start up front and Fitzgibbon could be in midfield, and are all match-winners on a given day.

They have pace, hurling ability and are well able to take scores. They need to work harder than ever before though.

This is a huge game for both sides, especially Cork. They are playing at home, which makes their need greater.

A hard game to call, but I think Pat Ryan will start with a win and set Cork up for a good run in Munster.

The magic of Munster hurling! It's what we were brought up on.