Cork basketball honours eight local legends in the Hall of Fame

Donal held many positions within the Neptune club and the Cork Country Board and was chairman of the Munster Council on a number of occasions.
Another member of the O’Donoghue family from Barry’s Place, Cathedral Road where the heartbeat of the Neptune club was kept alive right through from 1947 until they built the Neptune Stadium in 1985 a project that Jim was an integral part of.
A man who has given untold service to the game of basketball both as an administrator, teacher and officiator of the game of basketball. He has refereed at the top level of National League basketball but he has come to the fore in helping develop young officials over the past 20 years.
A man of many attributes Noel commenced his basketball journey with St. John Bosco club in Midleton and after relocating to Carrigtwohill with his teaching profession he was instrumental in the formation of the East Cork Glenmary Basketball Club.
A man who caught the basketball bug in the 1980s and nurtured it by developing a strong presence for the game of basketball in the north Cork town of Mallow.
Sean played underage with Iona and in 1968 joined Blue Demons where he won National Leagues and Championships, a 1983 Federation Cup, and was capped as a player with Ireland seniors and coached later at that international level.
It was in 1956 that Jim first hopped a ball in Blarney Street CBS but it was with DePaul Boys Club in St. Vincent’s Church Sundays Well that he really embraced the game and winning championships at underage level went on to be one of the founder members of Blue Demons in 1966.