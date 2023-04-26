Munster U20: Cork footballers short-changed by championship format

CORK’S U20 football season is over, almost in the blink of an eye after two Munster championship games in a week preceded by a large chunk of preparation, including John Kerins Cup matches, challenge games and collective training sessions.

Kerry’s emphatic 2-12 to 1-6 victory in a final which never took off once the visitors slammed in those early goals at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Monday evening brought the curtain down on Cork’s truncated campaign.

The decisive victory over Limerick in the first round created a feel-good factor going into a game in which Kerry were under pressure after Clare forced them to extra time and scoring four goals in the process, including a pair early on.

On this occasion, it was the champions Kerry who struck early, the first after just 25 seconds following a simple pass over the top by Jack Clifford left Cian McMahon through on goal and he made no mistake with a blistering shot to the roof of the net.

Kerry boss Tomás Ó Sé would have allowed himself a light chuckle because the changes in formation from the programme clearly worked a treat and so early in the contest, too.

McMahon was selected at centre-forward but moved to the right corner before the throw-in with Clifford moving out from there to the wing.

Whatever the motivation, the changes fell kindly for the now 30-times champions, who must surely have pinched themselves by adding a second less than three minutes later.

Again, it was simplicity itself, midfielder Cillian Burke running straight through the middle of the pitch and while he was upended in the square, the long-striding Kerry player still managed to steer the ball to the net despite being on the ground.

Now seven points down, Cork were always behind the eight-ball and never looked like reeling it in, turning around with the same deficit for the second-half during which Kerry extended their advantage to 2-8 to 0-5 entering the closing quarter.

That’s not to say Cork didn’t have chances of their own. In between conceding those two goals, corner-back Darragh Murray (Glanmire) sprinted up field to find himself well-positioned only to shoot wide and not long after that Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), who replaced the injured Eoghan Nash (Douglas), also kicked wide.

In fairness to Cork, they kept battling to the bitter end even though it was a lost cause from a long way out and twice threatened the Kerry goal.

First, Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket) beat keeper Kieran Mackessy with a fierce drive only for Kerry’s alert full-back Andrew Moynihan to rush back and divert the ball away on his goal-line.

Then, Mackessy’s attempted short kick-out went astray, but he recovered well to stop a shot from Liam O’Connell (Ballincollig) before substitute Niall Kelly (Newcestown) managed a consolation goal in stoppage time.

You could ask why the rush to run off such a prestigious championship so quickly and why have a Cork-Kerry Munster final on a Monday?

The Munster Council, in their wisdom, arrange their competitions for specific nights, but are not rigid in their application.

For example, U20 hurling is played mostly on Wednesdays though Limerick-Cork is on Friday and the semi-finals and final, in which Cork have already qualified, will be on Mondays.

Tuesday is the preferred night for minor hurling, Cork having played Waterford and Tipperary at home, Clare away and last night at the Gaelic Grounds. The semi-final and final are also on Tuesdays.

Minor football is allocated Thursday night with Cork hosting Kerry in a fortnight with the semi-finals a week later though the final is on Friday, June 2.

That leaves U20 football for Monday, a dumping ground in effect for a traditional knock-out competition as it is in Ulster, where it’s a Down-Derry final tonight, and Connacht with Sligo again emerging winners.

Leinster is different because that’s organised on a round-robin series and left Dublin and Kildare to battle it out on Tuesday, Kildare winning in extra time.

CLASH

The problem with U20s is that it coincides with second and particularly third-level games, notably the Freshers league and championship.

For example, nine players from the Cork-Kerry game lined out for UCC, who reached the league final and the championship semi-final.

Injuries impacted Cork, who lost Ballincollig’s Darragh O’Mahony and Buttevant’s Conor Hanlon, two important forwards.