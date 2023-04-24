Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 21:00

Munster U20: Cork rocked by early goals as Kerry retain their title

The Rebels never recovered for that double body blow with the Kingdom running out comfortable winners
Munster U20: Cork rocked by early goals as Kerry retain their title

William Shine of Kerry scores a point for his side during the EirGrid GAA Football U20 Munster Championship Final match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

Kerry 2-12 Cork 1-6 

KERRY scored two goals inside the opening four minutes en route to retaining their Munster U20 football title against a disappointing Cork side before an attendance of 3,205 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Monday evening.

The Kingdom now move on to 30 titles in the grade, which was U21 until 2018, while Cork remain on 28. Kerry now play Connacht champions Sligo in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday week.

Kerry struck for their first after just 25 seconds, when Jack Clifford split open the Cork defence with one pass for Cian McMahon to score with a powerful shot from close range. Aron O’Shea followed with an immediate point.

Yet, Cork had a goal chance of their own in the third minute, corner-back Darragh Murray sprinting from deep to find himself clear only to shoot wide.

Kerry showed how in the next attack, midfielder Cillian Burke surging forward with a determined run and while he ended on the ground for an obvious penalty, Burke still managed to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Cork trailed by 2-1 in seemingly no time at all and Kerry maintained that advantage to the break as their much-maligned defence coped well with the home attack as Cork could only muster four points in the period, three Hugh O’Connor frees and one from play from newcomer Paddy O’Driscoll.

The Gabriel Rangers player started instead of Eoghan Nash, who was summoned from the bench after 25 minutes to replace the injured Sean Dore.

William Shine, though, was causing all sorts of problems for the Cork rearguard, whether it was converting a couple of frees into scores or nailing a couple of beauties off either foot to help the holders lead by 2-5 to 0-4 and well on their way.

Cork could only add two more points on the resumption, both from substitute Niall Kelly, who slammed in a consolation goal in injury-time.

Earlier O’Connor had a shot taken off the line by full-back Andrew Moynihan and keeper Kieran Mackessy denied Liam O’Connell.

Scorers for Kerry: W Shine 0-6, 2f, C McMahon and C Burke 1-0 each, K Evans and L Crowley 0-2 each, A O’Shea, J Nagle 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: N Kelly 1-2, H O’Connor 0-3f, P O’Driscoll 0-1.

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), captain, D Murray (Glanmire); T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), T Walsh (Kanturk), S Brady (Ballygarvan); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), S Dore (Ballincollig); O Corcoran (St Mary’s), L O’Connell (Ballincollig), R O’Sullivan (Newcestown); P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), H O’Connor (Newmarket), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).

Subs: E Nash (Douglas) for Dore injured 25, N Kelly (Newcestown) for O’Driscoll half-time, R Corkery (Nemo Rangers) for O’Rourke 40, M Quirke (Ballinora) for O’Mahony 46, E de Burca (St Michael’s) for Cunningham 51.

KERRY: K Mackessy; C O’Donoghue, A Moynihan, J Nagle; K O’Sullivan, A Heinrich, P O’Leary; C Burke, C O’Connell; T O’Donnell, C McMahon, K Evans; J Clifford, W Shine, A O’Shea.

Subs: L Crowley for O’Shea 40, D O’Callaghan for O’Donoghue 47, C Lynch for O’Sullivan 54, C Foley for O’Donnell 55, R Stack for Clifford 58.

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).

