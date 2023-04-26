Willie Duggan has put in 41 years promoting GAA in Mitchelstown CBS

WILLIE Duggan has given a lifetime of service to Gaelic games.

A teacher for 41 years in Mitchelstown CBS, he was a worthy choice as for a 96FM/C103 and Rochestown Park Hotel GAA Sports Award, after the school landed the All-Ireland C hurling title.

Team boss Willie Duggan was overseeing his second schools All-Ireland, seven years on from a football triumph.

On this occasion, former Cork All-Star goalkeeper and current U20 selector Anthony Nash was also involved as they oversaw a runaway win over St Mary's GS Magherafelt.

With the dust had settled, it was time for a relaxing celebratory lunch and a chance to reflect on what had been achieved.

"They are an absolutely great bunch to train," commented, the Kildorrery club man who selected a team of players from eight clubs spanning three different counties, with many of the first 15 having lined out at inter-county level.

"Days like this are really enjoyable, but I must say I've enjoyed almost every day of my 40 years in Mitchelstown CBS. When I was successful with my application for a teaching job over four decades ago, my brief was also to promote Gaelic games in the school.

"Bob Honohan had left the school after spearheading the games for over 15 years and there was a bit of a lull, so at the time I remember Brother O'Hagan highlighting the importance of bringing Mitchelstown back up the football ladder. Hurling didn't really come into play until much later, so the win this year was extra special to be crowned All-Ireland champions."

Mitchelstown CBS had a great season. Picture: Tony O'Connell.

They had a talented crop of hurlers this season.

"Centre-back Cathal English a Tipperary star, his influence was obviously huge. Darragh O'Brien from the Cork U20s, Luke Keating in attack is a marvellous player while we have a real unsung hero in full-back Jamie Fogarty who I think has a real bright future.

"Declan Masterson and Anthony Nash are great people to be involved with. Anthony joined us in 2012 and he is a guy that all the squad look up to because of his record and experience. He has a great way with the guys and really gets the best out of them.

To have a person of Anthony's quality with us is a great asset to everybody."

The support received from the various clubs was also been a key factor.

"Ballygiblin going so well is obviously a huge plus to us here, as there is a great atmosphere and great spirit about hurling in the area. We also have great support from the likes of Skeheenarinky, who themselves had a great run of success in recent years."

GRITTY

They had a tough path to the final before what was a straightforward task in the All-Ireland decider.

"In Munster against Scarriff we just edged home by two points. The margin was the same against a very good Pallaskenry team, it took a Luke Keating goal to get us home. Against our opponents from Athenry in the All Ireland semi-final, the gauntlet was thrown down again and we recovered from a very poor first half, with a Cathal English goal a huge score."

The All-Ireland final very much went to plan in Abbotstown, up 2-11 to 0-2 at half-time they won by 18 with all but three points of their 3-17 from play, as 10 different players found the target.

After a nerve-tingling finale that saw Mitchelstown CBS win by the football title in 2016 by just one point, there were no such last-minute nerves as Willie Duggan and co could savour the joys of All-Ireland success long before the last whistle as a notable double was completed.

Men such as Willie Duggan are often overlooked for the endless hours they dedicate to preparing teams for duty, this was very much deserved recognition.