Cork Darts: Quinlan’s 2 looking good for Crean win

THE Cork Darts Organisation shields will be completed tonight with the playing of the remaining three in premier, first division and second division being brought to a conclusion.

Last week’s quarter-finals in the premier division saw 3-0 wins for both Quinlan’s teams over the Riverstown Inn and Ma Dullea’s respectively.

In the first division shield the Gallows second squad were 3-0 winners over the Old Reliable and the Joshua Tree went through to a semi-final after they beat the Local’s first team 3-2.

In the second division shield Carrigaline GAA were 3-2 winners over the Muskerry Arms while Cotton Ball, in this their first season, were 3-2 winners over the Local second squad.

Tonight, the Glenryan Tavern will stage the Crean and McGarry premier shield with the line-up as follows: Quinlan’s 1 v Joshua Tree and Quinlan’s 2 v Groves 1. It’s hard to look beyond Quinlans 2 coming through and claiming the shield.

The CDO first division shield will feature O’Cionnaighs v Joshua Tree and Gallows 1 v Gallows 2.

This will be the third occasion that both of the Gallows teams have met in the knockout stage of a competition this season, having already faced each other in the first division league final earlier in the season, so with my head on the block my hat is tipping the way of the Gallows 2 to be crowned champions.

In the division two shield semi-finals the Gallows’ third squad will face the Cotton Ball, while the Red Cove Inn, who are the CDO cup champions, take on Carrigaline GAA and the Red Cove are my bet to add the shield to their cupboard.

Meanwhile, at the River Lane, Blarney Street last Monday, the semi-finals and final of the CDO third division shield were played and in the semi-finals it was the Tower Bar who came through against the Residence on a 3-2 scoreline while the River Lane were 3-2 better than the Local.

The final proved to be somewhat of an anti-climax after both semi-finals as the Tower Bar took the spoils on a 3-0 scoreline with wins from Stephen Carmody, Frank Leahy and veteran Paul O’Sullivan with the man of the match award going to Frank Leahy.

There will be two preliminary games played tonight in the CDO challenge cup before the first round proper begins and the fixtures are: Hennessy’s v Joshua Tree 3 and Aunties v Walsh’s Sports Bar.

Sympathy of the Cork Darts Organisation is extended to the Shine family of Hennessy’s and also to the O’Shea family of Quinlan’s on recent family bereavements.