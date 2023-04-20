Division 1: Barrs and Haven renew rivalry in Match of the Day

PENALTIES won’t be required on this occasion but that hardly dilutes the excitement surrounding any meeting of St Finbarr’s and Castlehaven.

Granted, the league points on offer in the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 tie at Togher on Sunday morning at 11.30am pale compared to the championship, yet that won’t detract from another full-blooded encounter.

The pair have thrilled thousands with their recent epic tussles in the county and the west Cork club will want to preserve their 100% record in this their fifth game of nine to remain on course for a top-two finish.

Michael Hurley and skipper Mark Collins spearhead their challenge against a Barrs side three points adrift but likely to be spurred on by the recent defeat to Cill na Martra, who are also on five points.

The Gaeltacht club will relish the prospect of trying to capture another big city scalp when they visit Trabeg to play the holders Nemo Rangers also on Sunday morning at the same time with the home side defending a perfect start to the campaign.

Cill na Martra carry a major scoring threat in Micheal O Deasuna and Maidhci O Duinnin who contributed well to the 1-15 posted against the ’Barr’s though it’s at the back where the visitors will come under pressure.

Apart from the usual suspects like Paul Kerrigan and Luke Connolly, Nemo have a new addition in Oran McElligott, who played underage with Monaghan. He scored 1-2 last time out against Carbery Rangers.

The Division 1 action gets underway this evening with Valley Rovers-Douglas in Brinny at 7pm with the visitors one point ahead in the standings after the Innishannon club lost to Éire Óg by two points and two-goal Adam Cantwell guided Douglas to victory over Ballincollig.

Dylan Quinn, St Finbarrs, tries to shake out a challenge from Luke Fahy, Ballincollig, in the 2022 championship.

The Village host Ross in a meeting of the bottom two, who are pointless while Kiskeam, who’ve two points, travel to Ovens to play Éire Óg.

In a congested Division 2, Fermoy, who are unbeaten along with leaders Clonakilty and Clonakilty, just a point adrift, play twice this week.

They take on Kanturk at home tonight before heading to meet Newcestown on Sunday morning, two games which will impact the standings with the Carbery club also on six points though Clon should maintain their position at the top, when facing bottom club Aghada in Rostellan.

Meanwhile, the Munster Minor Football Championship round-robin phase continues tonight with the second round of games and Tipperary and Clare will progress to the final of that section with a game to spare if they’re successful against Waterford and Limerick respectively.

Both are at home and will expect to add to their opening round successes which would make their last game in Thurles next Thursday a dead rubber with possibly home advantage in the final on May 11 up for grabs. Cork host Kerry that night in the quarter-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

TONIGHT:

Cork Credit Union League Division 1: Valley Rovers v Douglas, Brinny, 7pm.

Division 2: Fermoy v Kanturk, Fermoy, 8pm.

Division 4: Na Piarsaigh v Naomh Aban, Na Piarsaigh, 7.30.

Division 6: Kilmurry v Kildorrery, Kilmurry, 7.30.

TOMORROW:

Division 2: Ballingeary v St Michael’s, Ballingeary, 6.45.

Division 3: Glanworth v Nemo Rangers, Glanworth, 7.30.

SATURDAY:

Division 2: O’Donovan Rossa v Carrigaline, Skibbereen, 5pm.

Division 3: Ilen Rovers v Dohenys, Rath, 5.30.

Division 4: Bantry Blues v Aghabullogue, Wolfe Tone Park, 4pm.

Division 5: Kinsale v Ballinora, Kinsale, 7pm.

Division 6: Gabriel Rangers v St Finbarr’s, Ballydehob, 3pm; Urhan v Buttevant, Pairc Na hAorai, 5.30.

SUNDAY:

Division 1: Ballincollig v Carbery Rangers, Ballincollig, 11.30; Eire Og v Kiskeam, Ovens, 11.30; Nemo Rangers v Cill na Martra, Trabeg, 11.30; St Finbarr’s v Castlehaven, Togher, 11.30.

Division 2: Aghada v Clonakilty, Rostellan, 11.30; Fermoy v Newcestown, Fermoy, 11.30; Kanturk v Clyda Rovers, Kanturk, 11.30.

Division 3: Bishopstown v Mallow, Bishopstown, 11.30; Macroom v Castletownbere, Macroom, 11.30; Rockchapel v Knocknagree, Rockchapel, 11.30.

Division 4: Kilshannig v Newmarket, Kilshannig, 11.30; Mitchelstown v St Vincent’s, Mitchelstown, 11.30; Iveleary v Bandon, Inchigeela, 11.30.

Division 5: Ballydesmond v Adrigole, Ballydesmond, 11.30; Dromtarriffe v Millstreet, Dromtarriffe, 11.30; Glanmire v Boherbue, Glanmire, 11.30; Glenville v Mayfield, Glenville, 11.30.

Division 6: St Nick’s v Cobh, Glen Field, 11.30.

Division 7: Ballyclough v Argideen Rangers, Ballyclough, 11.30; Cullen v Castlemagner, 11.30.

TUESDAY:

Division 7: St James v Ballinhassig, Ardfield, 7.45.