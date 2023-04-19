Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 16:10

Sarah O'Dwyer on racism in the GAA: Zero tolerance is the only answer

GAA labels itself as anti-sectarian and anti-racist and 'committed to the principles of inclusion and diversity at all levels'
Wexford star Lee Chin taking on Kilkenny at Croke Park. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sarah O’Dwyer

THERE is no place for racism in the GAA. There is no place for racism anywhere, for that matter.

With the rise of the far right, mostly online but also ‘in real life’ across the world, as well as in pockets of Ireland, the outdated vocabulary and mentality — which had been all but dismantled here — has begun to creep back in to use.

In recent weeks, a charity match between Tipperary and Wexford was abandoned after a racist incident occurred, during which a slur was used by a supporter against Wexford’s Lee Chin.

A video of the incident was posted on social media. In it, the slur can be heard very clearly, as can the Wexford players’ vehement defence of their team-mate.

In 2023, it’s absolutely disgraceful that anyone anywhere feels like it’s appropriate to use derogatory terms for people of any race or background.

I hope the supporter is dealt with and receives a lifetime ban. They cannot be let away with that type of behaviour. Both Wexford and Tipperary GAA have said they’ve been in contact on the matter, and Tipperary GAA said they did not condone the behaviour of the supporter, while distancing themselves from his remarks.

The GAA organisation labels itself as anti-sectarian and anti-racist, and “committed to the principles of inclusion and diversity at all levels”.

The GAA has said that: “Any conduct by deed, word, or gesture of sectarian or racist nature or which is contrary to the principles of inclusion and diversity against a player, official, spectator, or anyone else, in the course of activities organised by the association, shall be deemed to have discredited the association.” With that in mind, the supporter involved should be dealt with accordingly.

The GAA runs initiatives to stamp out racism, and it has a diversity and inclusion officer to push that policy. I would worry that there is a cohort not being targeted by these initiatives however. Players, management, and referees are targeted, as they’re all directly involved, but there’s only so much that can be done when it comes to supporters.

RESPECT

I’d like to think the situation when it comes to racist comments on the field has come a long way in the last few years. In 2020, Westmeath footballer Boidu Sayeh spoke to RTÉ Sport about what he termed “sly comments on the pitch”, but he said it hadn’t happened in a long time.

“In the last few years, I’ve been lucky enough that I haven’t really experienced anything at all,” he said at the time.

I don’t know whether it’s because my profile has gone up, but people show a lot more respect than when I was younger.

“When I was younger, it was a lot harder. I was the only one playing or there was only one or two of us, and we used to stand out like sore thumbs.

“It wouldn’t be full-out racist abuse, but sly comments like: ‘You’re not supposed to be here’,”.

Former Dublin footballer Jason Sherlock is another player who experienced significant racist abuse at times while playing. He has since said he also feels like times have changed somewhat for the better.

Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Speaking on about the issue surrounding Lee Chin recently, Sherlock told Newstalk Breakfast: “When I played, no one knew what was right or wrong. Sometimes it was done because people wanted a competitive edge, other times it was people wanting to be popular and funny. It did leave a mark and scars.”

He said it was clear the players on the pitch during the incident involving Lee Chin knew the comments were “out of order”.

“The encouraging thing in the video, for me, was that straight away, Lee’s teammates knew that this was wrong,” he said.

“I hope Lee was reassured by the response from the players, that they were there to support him and understood that this was wrong”.

Sherlock also pointed out that abuse like what he and Lee Chin received can be “isolating” and “embarrassing” for people.

Racism is something that needs to be tackled head-on by the GAA at all levels, and a zero-tolerance approach should be taken.

There is no room in the organisation for people who use these types of slurs.

