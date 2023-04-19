Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 13:20

Rugby: Sundays Well appoint former great Ken O'Connell Head Coach for next season

Another experienced coach, Keith Murphy, has come on board as Director of Rugby
Ken O'Connell, who captained Sundays Well to the Munster Senior Cup in 1994, has been appointed Head Coach. Picture by Des Barry

Mark Woods

SUNDAYS Well have reacted quickly to their relegation from energia All-Ireland League by appointing former player Ken O’Connell as Head Coach and ex-Well coach Keith Murphy as Director of Rugby.

They will spearhead the Cork club’s drive in next season’s Munster Junior League in their attempts to bounce back immediately to senior ranks.

O’Connell is a Well legend, having captained the victorious Munster Senior Cup team in 1994, when they also won promotion to the top tier in the league.

He was part of the UCC coaching team this season and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to a club in which O’Connell is steeped in its traditions.

One of the big differences for players next season is that games will be played on Sundays instead of Saturdays and the Well will need to win Munster first before meeting their equivalent from the other provinces to determine who claims the lone promotion place on offer.

A former coach, O’Connell was involved in several roles with Munster, leading the A team’s charge to the B@I Cup in 2012 and played important roles in developing players, notably in the Academy.

Murphy also brings a lot of experience from the Munster set-up, coach and Player Development Manager as well as being part of the Irish International Women’s coaching ticket previously.

