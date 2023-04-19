Cork U20 footballers await Kerry in Munster final on Monday

AT times Cork’s display in their emphatic 2-14 to 0-6 victory over Limerick in the Munster U20 football semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Monday was typical of a side in its first championship outing.

They pieced together some exciting moves which led to scores but on other occasions a loose pass brought that particular attack to an end.

Yet, as manager Bobbie O’Dwyer outlined afterwards there mitigating factors at play. “This was the first time this particular team had been together,” he said.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries. Liam O’Connell and Sean Brady are just back a couple of weeks so they’re starting to get to know each other which is one of the challenges of an U20 team.

“Another, Ross Corkery has been out since last December, but once you get a bit of momentum it’s fantastic.”

While Cork were untroubled by Limerick, champions Kerry needed extra-time to deny battling Clare by 1-20 to 4-9 in Tralee giving new boss Tomas O Se plenty of food for thought ahead of the final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh next Monday at 7.30.

Cork fielded five starters from last season’s decider, keeper Callum Dungan, full-back and captain Jacob O’Driscoll, centre-back Tommy Walsh, wing back Sean Brady and Richard O’Sullivan in attack.

Cork, who held Limerick scoreless from play as well as shutting them out during a 41-minute spell, when Cork kicked 1-7, led by 1-6 to 0-2 at half-time, the goal coming from Hugh O’Connor.

Three more points on the resumption shoved Cork out of sight before a second goal from substitute Niall Kelly embellished the score line.

“I’m happy with winning obviously and we move on. We’ll sit down and analyse it and see the areas where we need to work on.

“Defensively, I thought we were very solid once we got to grips with their running game which took us about 10 minutes to really get organised.

“Limerick were well-organised themselves and ran from deep, showing that no team is easy to beat no matter what others may say or think.

“We were very close to scoring some great scores during the first-half but the final pass left us down a few times so that is something we have to work on.

“It’s a quick turnaround. We will have a few training sessions this week and I know the lads will knuckle down.” And O’Dwyer believes his charges won’t be over-confident on the back of a 14-point victory on opening night.

“We’ve a great group of young fellows who’ve been fighting against adversity all year because we’ve had an awful lot of injuries and have only got guys back in the last two or three weeks.

“I’m very pleased with the lads and how they impacted the game and there won’t be an issue with them keeping their feet on the ground.

“First of all, they’re not that type of young lads and secondly, we wouldn’t allow it anyway.

“No matter what team you’re playing you must give them respect and we would always give opposition that respect.

“In addition, there is no fear of who you’re going to be playing because you can’t have that inside the dressing room either.

“But, in keeping the focus, they had to work hard at it no matter who the opposition is, particularly with the tackles and getting turnovers and being clinical in front of goal.

“And that’s an area we will address because while scoring 2-14 is a good return there were other chances that we didn’t take.” The introduction of Corkery and Kelly from the bench showed the importance of the panel as Cork found out to their cost 12 months ago.

“If you think back to the Munster final last year the difference between us winning and losing was Kerry’s bench scoring seven points when they were introduced.

“We were very happy with our bench on Monday. Niall scored 1-1 and Ross two points as well as setting up other scores. It’s great to have lads coming off the bench who can influence the scoring.”

Cork’s main injury concern is midfielder Eoin Nash, who is in a race against time to be fit.