Clare v Cork U20HC: Rebels make three changes

Ben O'Connor's side go to Sixmilebridge seeking a third straight victory
Cork U20 hurler Timmy Wilk. Picture: Larry Cummins

Denis Hurley

Timmy Wilk, Ross O’Sullivan and Eoin O’Leary come into the Cork side for tomorrow night’s oneills.com Munster U20 Hurling Championship game against Clare in Sixmilebridge (6.15pm).

With two wins against Waterford and Tipperary already achieved, the Rebels can guarantee a semi-final spot at worst with a third victory and manager Ben O’Connor and his selectors have made three changes to the side that started against Tipp a fortnight ago.

Cobh player Wilk, used as a sub in the previous two games as he worked back to full fitness following injury, is named at midfield alongside Tadhg O’Connell and Adam O’Sullivan misses out.

O’Sullivan of Na Piarsaigh and O’Leary (Glen Rovers) are the corner-forwards either side of senior panellist Colin Walsh, with Brian Keating dropping to bench and the injured Jack Leahy also missing out. Bride Rovers’ Cillian Tobin, unavailable for the first two matches, is named among the substitutes.

CORK (U20HC v Clare): Brion Saunderson (Midleton); Seán Daly (Randal Óg), Shane Kingston (Ballinora), Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); James Dwyer (Ballincollig), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Micheál Mullins (Whitechurch, captain); Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig), Timmy Wilk (Cobh); William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold); Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Ross O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton), Mark Howell (Douglas), Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers), Ciarán Doolin (St Finbarr’s), Mikey Finn (Midleton), Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), David Cremin (Midleton), Brian Keating (Ballincollig).

