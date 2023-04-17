Munster U20 FC: Cork ease to comfortable win over Limerick to reach final

Cork 2-14 Limerick 0-6

CORK had their expected win over Limerick in the semi-final of the Munster U20 football championship in ideal conditions at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Monday night.

They were in near total control for much of the proceedings against a limited Limerick side which couldn’t score from play and endured a barren 41-minute spell as well.

Cork settled quickly, boosted by a fine point from Cork senior Tommy Walsh with the outside of his right boot after just 25 seconds, followed by the first of Richard O’Sullivan’s pair almost immediately.

Limerick, though, got some joy from running at the Cork defence, producing pointed frees from Diarmuid Ryan and David O’Shaughnessy to tie matters after six minutes.

The Shannonsiders didn’t score again, however, as Cork compiled 1-4 without reply and only the goalframe denied them a second goal.

Well-taken scores by Liam O’Connell and O’Sullivan restored Cork’s advantage, which would have been more pronounced had Tom Cunningham’s explosive drive not crashed against the crossbar in the 10th minute.

By the start of the second quarter, Cork had stretched their lead with points from Olan Corcoran and Hugh O’Connor, but there was only one more score in the remaining time.

It came after 25 minutes, when the marauding Walsh joined another attack to send O’Connor through on goal and the Newmarket forward made no mistake with a decisive finish for a 1-6 to 0-2 lead at the interval.

Cork kept their grip on the tie on the resumption, Corcoran firing over from close range, when he could easily have goaled and it was 1-9 to 0-2 before O’Shaughnessy kicked Limerick’s third free after 47 minutes.

The introduction of Ross Corkery, son of former Cork star Colin, helped Cork boost their tally as did Niall Kelly, who also made a favourable impression from the bench.

Corkery turned provider for Cork’s second goal after 53 minutes, putting Kelly in the clear and his stunning drive gave keeper Craig MacInnes no chance.

Scorers for Cork: H O’Connor 1-2, 1f, N Kelly 1-1, O Corcoran 0-4, 1f, R O’Sullivan and R Corkery 0-2 each, T Walsh, S Dore, L O’Connell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: D O’Shaughnessy 0-4f, D Ryan and D Murray 0-1f each.

CORK: C Dungan (Carrigaline); D Twomey (Ballinascarthy), J O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), captain, D Murray (Glanmire); T O’Mahony (Castlehaven), T Walsh (Kanturk), S Brady (Ballygarvan); E Nash (Douglas), S Dore (Ballincollig); O Corcoran (St Mary’s), L O’Connell (Ballincollig), R O’Sullivan (Newcestown); P O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), H O’Connor (Newmarket), T Cunningham (Kilshannig).

Subs: E de Burca (St Michael’s) for Nash injured 29, R Corkery (Nemo Rangers) for Cunningham and P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for Murray 42, M Quirke (Ballinora) for Brady 49, N Kelly (Newcestown) for O’Connor 50.

LIMERICK: C MacInnes; T Hourigan, F Corcoran, D Buckley, captain; J McCarthy, E McGrath, C O’Sullivan; D Murray, E Rigter; A Neville, M Molloy, B Smith; D O’Shaughnessy, R Quirke, D Ryan.

Subs: T Ryan for Molloy 28, S Ryan for O’Sullivan half-time, Z McCarthy for D Ryan and M Nolan for Rigter injured 39, D Boyce for McCarthy 40.

Referee: N Quinn (Clare).