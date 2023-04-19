Business League: Doolan’s Cow on brink of third consecutive Premier title

Martin Harvey Solicitors 0 Doolan’s Cow 5

CHAMPIONS Doolan’s Cow edged closer to a fifth Sports Gear Direct Premier Division title success following a convincing win over contenders Martin Harvey Solicitors at Ringmahon Park last Sunday afternoon.

Jamie Murphy banged in three with Dylan O’Donoghue and Aaron Hennessy also among the goalsscorers.

UCC United 3 Marlboro Trust 1

Mooney Cup finalists UCC United leapfrogged their opponents in the table following their mid-week 3-1 win over Marlboro at the Farm.

Goals from Mo El Shouky, Gokhan Dumlupinar and an own goal set up the win for United with Eneco Dallo registering Trust’s reply.

Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 1 OBS 0

Valley Rangers inflicted a 14th defeat on relegation-threatened OBS at Conna last Saturday afternoon to virtually secure their top flight status at the first time of asking.

Satellite Taxis 3 UCC United 3

Two teams who harboured title hopes earlier in the season played out a high-scoring second in contrast to the disappointed stalemate back in mid-February.

Satellite bombarded the visitors goal and deservedly went in front through Breff McCarthy who coolly converted.

After a host of missed opportunities went a begging, Eric Montgomery equalised for the visitors who went on to score twice more through Montgomery and Adan Lannon.

However, McCarthy pulled one back for Taxis before sub James Corcoran showed strength and composure to tie up the contest which could so easily have been won by a resurgent Satellite in the final minutes.

Marlboro Trust 0 Jay Bazz 2

Jay Bazz opened up a four-point gap in second courtesy of goals in the second-half from Darren McGrath and Michael Coffey.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 4 Telus International 2

Carrigaline hadn’t won in the league since mid-March and it looked like their losing run would continue after Telus raced into a two-nil half-time lead.

However, a remarkable second-half turn around by Chris Higgins’ emerging side yielded four unanswered goals from Robbie Burke, Dean O’Sullivan, Luke O’Sullivan, and Scott McSweeney.

Cork County Council 4 Trend Micro 3

Cork County Council gained sweet revenge from their recent hammering from Trend by scoring late on through Brian Byrd to seal the points.

Earlier, a brace from Rob Susek and a first from debutant Ross Daly had brought the hosts level at three each before Byrd’s intervention.

The evergreen Arainn McGrath and Yousuf al Maawali excelled for the winners.

Cork Hospitals 3 Jason O’Neill Electrical 2

Cork Hospitals are on course for their best finish to date after goals from Conor O’Halloran (2) and Dave Mullins outscored Eoin Duke and Diarmuid Kenneally’s strikes for Jason O’Neill Electrical at the Farm.

Trend Micro 1 The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2

In an open game of attacking football at Mayfield Park, Greg Reeb put Dripsey ahead before a Jamie Torpey deflected shot ended up in the back of the net for two-nil.

Despite Iraildo Rodrigues reducing the deficit in the 80th minute, the visitors held out for deserved win.

Longboats 2 Suro Cars 3

Suro put a huge dent in Longboats’ title hopes by coming out on top 3-2 with a late Ian Manning winner.

Earlier, Manning and Joe Cullagh had exchanged goals with Sean Nagle and Ray Murphy.

HBC Redemption Rovers 3 Cork County Council 3

After Ross Daly and Jordan Hughes had put Council two up at Mayfield Community School, HBC Redemption Rovers rallied to level through Stuart McSweeney and Shaun Ricken.

Next, captain Shane Deeney edged Rovers ahead for the first time only for Hughes to secure Council’s eighth draw of the campaign with a 68th-minute equaliser.

Telus International 1 Arc Rovers 3

In the race for the title, Arc Rovers stretched their lead at the top to five points with goals from Gavin McCarthy, Dylan Cullinane and Conor Ryan.

Top scorer, Callan Dempsey, had tied up the contest at 1-1.

Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 2 Curry House Hungry Tigers 1

After a scoreless opening 45, a long range Chris Higgins first was followed by the decisive second from James O’Leary.

FINAL

The 67th Mooney Cup Final between holders Doolan’s Cow and fellow premier opponents UCC United takes place Sunday, 3pm, at Turner’s Cross.

Doolan’s will be attempting to win the coveted trophy for the fourth time after losing out to EMC in their first outing at the ‘Cross 10 years ago.

On that occasion Aaron Hennessy scored Doolan’s’ only goal in a 4-1 defeat but could create history next Sunday by becoming the first to score in a decider at Turner’s Cross 10 years apart should he score again.

University College Cork (UCC) will be making their first appearance in a decider and will be hoping to rekindle the form which garnered them the Jackie O’Driscoll Premier Cup at the same venue back in 2015.

Doolan’s road to the final included wins over Satellite Taxis (1-0), Telus ( 6-1) and Trend Micro (2-1) while UCC triumphed over The Glue Pot (5-2), Longboats (4-1), Jason O’Neill Electrical (3-1) and Andy Sull’s Hair (2-1).