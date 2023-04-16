Ballincollig score two points in injury-time through Walsh and a Dorgan free to record an impressive win over Newtownshandrum in the SHL

Ballincollig 1-15

Newtownshandrum 1-13

BALLINCOLLIG edged out Newtownshandrum in round 4 of the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League at Ballincollig on Sunday afternoon.

This was a battling performance from the Muskerry side full of spirit, self-belief and grit.

Ballincollig had so many heroes all over the pitch.

Cian Dorgan was superb for the premier intermediate side, the sharpshooter scored eleven points, ten from frees.

The latter might have been deadly accurate from placed balls but his general play was also fantastic playing a part in other scores.

Jordan Murray and Conor O’Leary held things together at the back, Barry Coleman and Pete Kelly were very effective at midfield, while Seán Walsh and young Seán O’Neill worked tirelessly.

Cork senior Tim O’Mahony played the first 30 minutes for premier senior outfit Newtownshandrum, but he wasn’t allowed play by Collig’s midfield.

Jack Twomey scored four frees, Cathal Naughton clipped over two nice points but the away team never clicked for a consistent period of time.

Despite two grades between the teams, Ballincollig weren’t overawed by their opposition and led 0-4 to 0-1 after 18 minutes before Fenton Denny scored a goal from close-range to extend Collig’s lead.

The sides exchanged the next four points until three Newtown white flags left a goal between the teams.

Twomey with two, one from a free, and a Michael Thompson effort. A Dorgan free gave the Village a four point advantage at the break, 1-7 to 0-6.

The away side started the second-half strongly and four unanswered white flags levelled the game. Naughton with two of the scores.

Two Dorgan frees, one from an acute angle, gave Ballincollig a 1-9 to 0-10 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

The sides traded points before the aforementioned Dorgan slotted over a placed ball. Despite Newtown knocking over two quick points, the winners replied with two of their own until Newtown sub Kieran Murphy billowed the back of the net after 59 minutes to level the game.

It looked like a draw was on the cards, but the Village scored two points in injury-time through Walsh and a Dorgan free as the team in green and white record an impressive win.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan 0-11 (0-10f), F Denny 1-0, S Walsh, P Kelly, B Coleman, D O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Newtownshandrum: J Twomey 0-5 (0-4f), K Murphy 1-0, M Thompson, J Coughlan (f), C Naughton 0-2 each, C Griffin, J Lane 0-1 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan; R O’Donovan, J Murray, C Moore; D O’Sullivan, C O’Leary, B Dore; B Coleman, P Kelly; S Walsh, P Cooney, C Dorgan; S O’Neill, F Denny, A Wills.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: E Moloney; C Bowles, P O’Sullivan, D Hawe; S McCarthy, C Twomey, J Herlihy; T O’Mahony, R Troy; E O’Mahony, J Lane, C Griffin; J Twomey, M Thompson, C Naughton.

Subs: J Coughlan for T O’Mahony (h-t), K Murphy for S McCarthy (53).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).