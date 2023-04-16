Ringmahon complete a double of U19 cup wins with victory over Avondale United

Ringmahon Rangers 4

Avondale United 1

RINGMAHON RANGERS claimed the Daly Industrial Supplies U19 Cup when they defeated Avondale United by 4 goals to one at Turner's Cross on Sunday morning.

This was the second piece of silverware for the Mahon side after they won the U19 League Cup a few months ago, and they can compete the triple if they beat St Mary's in the League in the coming weeks.

Ringmahon started the game on the front foot and Adam O’Callaghan came close to an early goal in the fifth minute, when his free kick from the edge of the box was heading for the bottom corner of the net, but it was deflected out for a corner.

Ringmahon Rangers captain Adam Delurey with club sponsor Ray O'Mahony of The Red Cove Inn and grandchildren Loughlin and Cian O'Mahony following their win in the Daly Industrial Supplies Cork Youth Leagues Under-19 Cup Final, Ringmahon Rangers vs Avondale United at Turner's Cross, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

Avondale had their first shot on target in the 15th minute when Evan Hegarty cut in from the left, however, Ross Cronin the Ranger’s keeper made a superb save to tip his effort over the bar.

Ringmahon took the lead 1-0 in the 21st minute, when O’Callaghan’s shot was parried by the Dale’s O’Brien and Paddy Cronin was on hand to fire home from close range.

Avondale came very close to a equaliser two minutes later, when Jonah Obode powerful effort crashed off the crossbar.

Ringmahon had the ball in the net again in the 36th minute, but it was correctly ruled out by referee Pat Buckley after Steven Kennedy-Osubor fouled his man before he headed the ball into the net.

The Dales had the final chance of the first half, when Ronan Dywer had a free kick from just outside the box, however, he drove his effort wide of the far post.

Ringmahon started the second half again on the front foot and could have increased their lead two minutes from the restart, when O’Callaghan forced another fine save from O’Brien in the Avondale goal.

Adrian O’Shea then was denied by O’Brien after he found space inside the box.

Paddy Cronin got his second goal of the game in the 56th minute to give Ringmahon a 2-0 lead, when he finished off a superb cross form O’Callaghan.

Ringmahon Rangers captain Adam Delurey and team mates with the cup after it was presented by Christy Byrne following their win in the Daly Industrial Supplies Cork Youth Leagues Under-19 Cup Final, Ringmahon Rangers vs Avondale United at Turner's Cross, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

Ringmahon’s O’Callaghan who was a constant torn in the Dales side, broke free down the left wing, he cut in but O’Brien rushed off his line to make a brave save on the hour mark.

Ringmahon were 3-0 up when Kennedy-Osubor was first to reacted to loose ball to smash home from close range.

Avondale pulled a goal back to trail 3-1 in the 76th minute, when substitute Chris Manahan powered home a corner from Ronan Collins. Rangers increased their lead to 4-1 in the 82nd minute when Kennedy-Osubor made a strong run into the box and beat two defenders on the way before he finished into the bottom corner of the net.

RINGMAHON RANGERS: Ross Murphy, Daniel Drew, Adam Delurey, Aaron Colins, Dylan O’Ragan-Forde, Aidan O’Shea, Paddy Cronin, Zack O’Brien, Stephen Kennedy-Osubor, Dylan Murphy, Adam O’Callaghan.

Subs; Dylan Keating for Drew (70), Jack O’Riordan for Murphy (78). Emmanuel Nnagwagwe for Paddy Cronin (89), Kyle Leahy for Collins (89).

AVONDALE UNITED: Adam O’Brien, Eddie O’Flynn, Jonah Obode, Tom Higgins, Rory Barron, Ronan Coleman, Ben Roche-O’Brien, Billy Moore, Evan Hegarty, Ronan Dwyer, Rory Hegarty.

Subs: Chris Manahan for Dwyer (64), John O’Sullivan for Hegarty (64).

Referee: Pat Buckley.

Assistant Referee’s: Pat O’Keeffe ,Yves Kriwan.