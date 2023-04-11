Cork Draghunting: Zion completes hat-trick of wins at Michael O'Mahony Memorial

ZION completed a hat-trick of wins when romping to victory in the Michael O’Mahony Senior Memorial Draghunt at Blackpool on Monday.

What a fortnight it has been for the Pat O’Mahony Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers hound and naturally the winning connections were ecstatic when their hound landed the spoils.

“To win three on the belt is great at this level and to be honest I thought he showed remarkable determination as he was led by a decent hound in Captain James and I am thrilled to win a draghunt in memory of a former clubmate,” said O’Mahony.

Championship leader Captain James of Shanakiel Harriers looked a likely winner but was passed on route to the tape but trainer Barry O’Keeffe will be happy with his consistent charge.

Aaron Freyne’s Jamie’s Gem is having a terrific season and on this occasion, he filled third ticket.

Another place for Trina and Ken Long’s Blue Lad of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers in fourth with Time Will Tell and Mossgrove Daisy claiming the remaining tickets In the Senior Maiden Draghunt a blistering front running display from the Dave and Damien Kidney-trained Samantha’s Rose of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers saw her run out a comfortable winner from the strongly fancied Sean T from John and Sean O’Sullivan’s Sean T of Griffin United.

It has been a slow start to the season for the IHT but the Joe and Sean Hennessy-trained Tex gave them a boost with a credible third ticket.

Speaking after the draghunting the winning trainer Damien Kidney praised the performance of his hound.

“We have been involved in hounds all our lives and it’s particularly great for my father who loves the sport and nothing beats getting a win from time to time.”

The Puppy action at the same venue produced another cracking race with the honours going to the William Freyne and Ryan Duffy Clogheen-trained Charlie Chaplin.

Lauren Freyne with Charlie Chaplin of Clogheen winner of the Michael O’Mahony Memorial Puppy Draghunt at Blackpool.

Indeed it was a great day for this kennel as their kennelmate Honey Suckle finished a close-up second with the Dave and Damien Kidney Samantha’s Show of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers snatching third ticket.

The aptly named Hannah Banana has shown glimpses of good form for Mayfield trainers Troy and Ava O’Mahony but on this occasion, she had to be content with fourth ticket ahead of championship leader Ashcroft and Jamie’s Dream.

The winning trainer William Freyne has been involved in the sport for many years and the buzz of winning remains intact for the Clogheen stalwart.

“Always great to get a win and with my grandson Ryan and daughter Lauren highly involved it keeps all the family happy and to get a one-two in any draghunt is a great achievement."

The Cork Association would like to convey its deepest sympathy to Davey O’Shea of Shanakiel Harriers on the death of his sister Betty. May she rest in Peace.

Blackpool Senior: 1. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 2. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Time Will Tell (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers).

Senior Maiden: 1. Samantha’s Rose (Southern/Carrigaline (Harriers); 2. Sean T (Griffin United); 3. Tex (IHT); 4. Tiger Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 6. Speculate (Shanakiel Harriers).

Puppy: 1. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen); 2. Honey Suckle (Clogheen); 3. Samantha’s Show (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Hannah Banana (Mayfield); 5. Ashcroft (Northern Hunt); 6. Jamie’s Dream (Clogheen).