AUL: Richard and David Morrison star as Rathcormac land President's Cup

Rathcormac 6 Coachford B 3

HAT-TRICK hero Richard Morrison and his brother David combined with devastating effect to help Rathcormac lift the President’s Cup after a 6-3 victory over Coachford B in an epic final at the Cross.

Also, getting the nod for the man of the match award was Richard Morrison who not alone scored a hat-trick, but hit the woodwork as well as assisting his brother David to score twice in the action.

After a frantic start, Coachford B nosed in front when they broke after defending from a corner with TJ Buckley getting the better of Ben Hogan in a one-on-one before slotting into an unprotected net on 10 minutes.

Rathcormac fought back though and soon it was level when a measured pass from Richard Morrison played in his brother David to rifle home from an acute angle and restore parity.

And after Tadgh Bradley turned before firing narrowly wide, Richard Morrison got in front of his marker before steering home to fire his side in front on 22, but it was all square once again when from Jack Oldham’s free kick, Josh Martin rose to power his header home four minutes later.

Both sides were throwing caution to the wind now and soon Rathcormac got themselves in front again when Richard Morrison picked out David Morrison in space to guide past Cathal Sheehan – 3-2 on 33 minutes.

A lovely Coachford move ensued after that when Darragh Herlihy found Tadgh Bradley with a neat pass and it took a wonderful block from Ben Hogan to deny the Coachford striker.

Then, when David Thompson found a way through, it took another wonderful save from Hogan to maintain his side’s advantage - minutes before the interval.

Coachford came so close to an equaliser when TJ Buckley got away on the right before firing inches past the far post with just minutes into the second half, but Rathcormac extended their lead when David Morrison set Richard Morrison up to slot home into the far corner on 59.

Once again, Coachford fought back and made it 3-4 when a ball into the box went in off Rathcormac’s Conor Dineen in fortuitous circumstances.

But, Dineen made up for this minutes later when he controlled from Ciaran Crowley’s corner before rifling home – 5-3 to Rathcormac on 73.

Both sides never changed from their gung-ho approach with very little attention paid to defending and it was no surprise to see Rathcormac’s Richard Morrison get another chance when he latched on to a through ball – only to see his low effort cannon off the butt of the upright.

But, he did have the final say near the end when he completed his hat-trick with a low effort into the corner to crown a magnificent individual performance.

Richard Morrison receives the Man of the Match award, sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophies, from Denis Crowley, Cork AUL. Barry Peelo.

RATHCORMAC: Ben Hogan, Oran Crotty, Tomas Macek, Oisin Roche, Eoghan Ryan, David Gardiner, Ciaran Crowley, Ray McCurtin, Adam Hurley, Richard Morrison, David Morrison.

Subs: Daniel Pooley for Ray McCurtin (55), Junior Sangwa for Eoghan Ryan (57), Dylan Feehan for Adam Hurley (80).

COACHFORD B: Cathal Sheehan, Conor Dineen, Jack Oldham, Patrick Moody, Brendan Harrington, Darragh Herlihy, Ardghal O’Buachall, Josh Martin, Tadgh Bradley, David Thompson, TJ Buckley.

Subs: Dave Crowley for Darragh Herlihy (57), Billy Barrett for Tadgh Bradley (66), Danny Herlihy for Ardghal O’Buachall (75), Colm O’Connell for Cathal Sheehan (85).

Referee: Alan Belmajdoub (Assistants: Steven Madine, Tony Thompson and Jim Hennessy.)